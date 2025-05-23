US bans Harvard from enrolling foreign students: What it means for Indians

In a dramatic escalation, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked Harvard University’s certification to host international students on Thursday, a move that could displace thousands and jeopardise the future of one of the world’s most renowned universities.

The decision, announced on May 22, 2025, prevents Harvard from issuing the Form I-20—a document required for international students to obtain or maintain their F-1 or M-1 visa status. Without it, students already at Harvard may be forced to transfer out or risk losing their legal right to stay in the US.

Harvard’s official figures show that 788 students from India are currently enrolled at the university. In most years, between 500 and 800 Indian students and scholars are part of the institution. They too will be impacted.

International students make up a large portion of Harvard’s community, with nearly 6,800 enrolled, mostly in graduate programmes.

DHS accuses Harvard of non-compliance

In a letter made public on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the university refused to provide information about its foreign student population. The letter accused Harvard of “perpetuating an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies and employs racist diversity, equity and inclusion policies.”

Noem said the university could regain its certification if it complied with a list of demands within 72 hours. These include disciplinary records of international students and recordings of recent protest activity.

Harvard says move is unlawful

Jason A Newton, a university spokesperson, said in a written statement, Harvard remained “fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the university — and this nation — immeasurably.”

While Harvard has not publicly disclosed whether it will challenge the decision in court, its student-run paper, The Harvard Crimson, said legal action is expected.

What SEVP decertification means

Losing certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) means Harvard can no longer enrol new international students, nor can it support those already in the US on study visas.

“Current international students will need to transfer out of Harvard or risk losing their ability to remain in the United States lawfully,” wrote students Samuel A. Church, Cam N. Srivastava, and Grace E. Yoon in *The Harvard Crimson*.

Bhuvanyaa Vijay, an immigration attorney at the Law Office of Johanna M. Herrero and a graduate of Harvard Law School, said the outlook for incoming international students is bleak unless there’s a reversal.

“It is very simple: if the status is not reverted to original, then Harvard cannot have international students in the coming year,” Vijay said.

She explained that the revocation doesn’t immediately void existing student visas, but the DHS is likely to offer a limited window for action.

“They did not say 15 days or 60 days or two days — nothing,” Vijay said. “When we get such clients, we tell them to ‘Hurry up,’ and within 15 days at best, try to transfer.”

Graduation unaffected for now

Students who have completed their degree requirements this semester can still graduate, said Nicole Hallett, an immigration rights professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

“If students have completed all of their graduation requirements, they should still be able to graduate, so that shouldn’t be an issue,” she said.

But those planning to join Harvard later this year may have no path forward.

Optional Practical Training at risk

For graduates on Optional Practical Training (OPT), the decision presents a particular challenge. Jeff Joseph, former vice president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told The Harvard Crimson that transferring schools would automatically end their work rights.

“If you’re in a period of Optional Practical Training after your graduation and you transfer to a school, that serves to automatically terminate your work authorisation,” Joseph said.

A broader crackdown on Harvard

This decision follows a string of actions targeting the university. In April, Harvard refused to comply with federal demands to restrict pro-Palestinian protests and drop diversity-related initiatives. Since then, multiple agencies have frozen grant funding to the university, disrupting research projects.

Trump has also suggested removing Harvard’s tax-exempt status, which could affect its ability to raise money from donors.

The DHS decision takes effect from the 2025-2026 academic year. According to Noem, unless Harvard complies with the federal demands, international students will not be allowed to join the university in the upcoming term.