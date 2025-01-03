IIT Delhi opens applications for Healthcare Entrepreneurship Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for the third session of its Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management. The programme, in collaboration with Jaro Education, is aimed at graduates and professionals from diverse fields like medicine, engineering, and biotechnology, who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship. Driven by advances in medical technology and the increasing adoption of smart devices, the healthcare sector is experiencing rapid growth. Keeping pace with the sector’ growth, IIT Delhi’s programme provides participants with practical skills in healthcare product development, business model creation, and the management of innovative healthcare solutions.

The curriculum includes modules on product and service development, design thinking, prototype testing, and commercialisation strategies, integrating the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. It aims to prepare participants to tackle the challenges and opportunities within India’s evolving healthcare landscape.

Key highlights of the programme: >Prestigious certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi >Top-tier faculty from IIT Delhi and industry experts >Holistic curriculum blending concepts and applications >Practical exposure through projects and hands-on learning >Rich peer networking opportunities with a diverse cohort

Participants will learn from a distinguished faculty comprising IIT Delhi professors, industry experts, and healthcare professionals, including faculty from AIIMS, mentions a press statement from IIT Delhi. The course is structured to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world applications, offering hands-on experience through projects and practical exposure, it says.

Applications are now open, with the programme set to begin in March 2025. The course is intended for medical professionals, engineers, researchers, and aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to contribute to healthcare innovation in India.