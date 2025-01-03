IND vs AUS: How Sydney wicket to behave on Day 2? Weather forecast on Jan 4

Day 2 of the 5th Test between India and Australia is poised to be a thrilling spectacle, with the intensity of Day 1 setting the stage for another fierce contest. The pitch, which proved to be a nightmare for the batters, is expected to continue offering plenty of bounce, making it a challenging day for both teams. India, having been dismissed for a mere 185 on the bouncy Sydney surface, will be eager to bounce back, while Australia, despite a solid start, lost an early wicket late in the day to the relentless Jasprit Bumrah. The weather forecast for Day 2 will play a pivotal role in determining the course of the match. With conditions expected to remain similar to Day 1, fans can brace themselves for a high-octane day of action.

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 weather forecast

How will the pitch behave on Day 2 in Sydney?

Be it the players or the pundits, everyone was surprised with the amount of bounce the pitch had on the opening day of the Test with some of the analysts even deeming it as the bounciest Sydney pitch they had witnessed. Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar had also judged the pitch to be tough for the team batting first at the start fo the day and had said that it was a good toss to lose for Australia.

With the likes of Rishabh Pant being the victims of the bouncy nature of the pitch, there were a lot of body blows in the middle including Usman Khawaja getting hit on the finger late into the day.

With the pitch expected to behave the same way tomorrow as well, the fans can expect a fiery game right from the start after what unfolded in the last moments of the day. The match will be starting at 5 AM IST (10:30 AM local time) as the fans would be looking forward to a cracking day of play in Sydney.

To keep their hopes of reaching the WTC final intact, India must secure a win in the 5th Test against Australia. Ensuring that the match progresses uninterrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground is vital. Any rain delays could severely affect the match's outcome, making it essential to stay updated on the weather predictions for the five days.