Vicky Kaushal to pay Rs 6.2 cr for 3-year lease renewal on Juhu apartment

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has renewed his lease for an apartment located in Mumbai’s Juhu locality, for a monthly rent starting at Rs 17.01 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The three-year lease renewal transaction was officially registered in April 2025.

The leased apartment is located in Raj Mahal, a ready-to-move residential project. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment spans a carpet area of 2,781.83 sq. ft. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.69 lakh and registration charges of Rs 1,000. Additionally, the lease agreement provides exclusive rights to three car parking spaces, along with a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore.

Square Yards' analysis reveals that the current three-year lease agreement starting from January 2025, includes a monthly rent of Rs. 17.01 lakh for the first and second years, which increases to Rs 17.86 lakh in the final year. Over the lease tenure, the total rental payment by Kaushal is projected to reach approximately Rs 6.2 crore. This renewal follows a previous lease agreement signed in July 2021 for a five-year period, where the monthly rent started from Rs 8 lakh.

Juhu, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after residential areas, is home to several Bollywood celebrities. Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Shakti Kapoor also own apartments in Juhu, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

The locality is known for its beach, upscale restaurants, and proximity to business hubs like Andheri and Bandra.

Vicky Kaushal has established himself as one of Bollywood’s leading actors, known for his powerful performances and versatile roles. He has received widespread acclaim, winning numerous awards including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. His critically acclaimed performances in films such as Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, and Sardar Udham have solidified his standing in the industry, making him one of the most influential actors of his generation.