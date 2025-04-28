Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO's new update makes PF transfer faster and smoother, revamps Form 13

EPFO's new update makes PF transfer faster and smoother, revamps Form 13

The move aims to streamline PF transfers, eliminate delays by allowing instant credit once the source office approves. The update also simplifies tax calculations and introduces bulk UAN issuance, ben

EPFO
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
The EPFO has rolled out a revamped Form 13 and a bulk UAN-issuance feature to speed up PF transfers and improve transparency.
 
The new Form 13 removes the need for destination-office sign-off and instantly credits the transferred amount upon source-office approval. It also clearly separates taxable and non-taxable PF interest for accurate TDS calculation. Moreover, employers can now generate UANs in bulk without Aadhaar seeding for specific cases, with the UANs activated once employees complete later Aadhaar linkage. Over 1.25 crore members, moving nearly Rs 90,000 crore annually, stand to benefit from fewer delays and reduced manual interventions.
 
Previously, PF transfers on job change required approval from both the transferor (source) and transferee (destination) EPF offices, often causing multi-week delays and additional follow-ups by members, who had to wait for the destination office’s clearance even after the source office approved their claims, leading to grievances and backlogs.  ALSO READ | EPFO makes pension withdrawals easier: Here's how you can file claims

Key updates on Form 13

·One-step approval: Once the source office sanctions a transfer, the amount moves automatically to the destination account without further sign-off

·Instant credit: Members see their updated PF balance immediately, slashing wait times and support queries
 
·Tax clarity: The form now itemises taxable and non-taxable interest components, ensuring correct TDS deductions and smoother compliance.

Bulk UAN generation without Aadhaar

EPFO has launched a bulk UAN issuance tool for employers, even if employees haven’t seeded Aadhaar.
 
·This feature targets members from exempted PF trusts and those under recovery or quasi-judicial proceedings to credit past contributions promptly.
 
·UANs issued without Aadhaar remain inactive (“frozen”) until the employee completes Aadhaar linkage, balancing speed with security  ALSO READ | EPFO issues appointment letters to 976 new recruits at Rozgar Mela

Benefits for members and employers

 
·Wide reach: Over 1.25 crore EPFO subscribers will gain from the faster, paper-light process.
 
·Massive fund flow: Nearly Rs 90,000 crore in PF balances can transfer smoothly each year, reducing backlogs.
 
·Simplified compliance: Clear tax breakdowns ease TDS calculations for both members and EPFO.
 
·Operational efficiency: HR teams and EPF offices face fewer manual tasks and follow-ups.
 
These enhancements underscore EPFO’s push toward a digital-first, member-centric service model. By cutting procedural steps, clarifying tax treatment and enabling bulk UAN issuance, EPFO aims to boost transparency, reduce grievances and deliver a more satisfying experience for India’s formal-sector workforce.
First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

