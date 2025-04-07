Vietnam plans golden visa to draw global investors and skilled migrants

Vietnam is considering a long-term visa programme as part of a broader strategy to boost its travel and investment appeal in Southeast Asia.

The Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has submitted a proposal to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, recommending a “golden visa” valid for five to ten years, according to Ho Chi Minh City-based newspaper Thanh Nien. Similar programmes already exist in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia for long-stay travellers, Báo Văn Hóa reported.

TAB’s proposal comes as Vietnam reports a near full recovery in international tourism, reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels. In 2024, the country welcomed 17.5 million foreign visitors, surpassing Singapore and trailing only behind Malaysia and Thailand.

The advisory board also proposed a 10-year visa for investors, with the option of permanent residency after five years. A five-year visa for skilled professionals, with an easier renewal process, was also recommended. These could be piloted in Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang.

Last week, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting on unilateral visa exemption policies and entry preferences for select traveller groups. Other attendees included Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Deputy Prime Ministers Le Thanh Long, Ho Duc Phoc, Bui Thanh Son and Nguyen Chi Dung.

According to a government release, ministries were commended for “promptly implementing” directives on visa exemptions and policy improvements. The statement added, “Vietnam's visa policy still needs further improvements to promote tourism industry, and attract foreign investors and experts in various fields. Enhancing the country's image as a safe and hospitable destination will also help further elevate Viet Nam's position and reputation on the global stage.”

Visa waiver expanded

Also Read

Vietnam has waived visas for citizens of 12 countries—Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland—for travel between March 15, 2025 and March 14, 2028. As of March 1, 2025, the waiver also applies to visitors from Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, and will remain in place until December 31, 2025.

Since August 15, 2023, Vietnam has issued e-visas to nationals from all countries and territories. Previously, the e-visa facility had been open to 80 countries, including India, since July 1, 2020.

Visitors holding e-visas may enter through eight international airports, 16 land border checkpoints and 13 sea ports.

India–Vietnam travel sees steady rise

During a February 2025 event in Mumbai, Vietnam’s Consul General Le Quang Bien discussed the growing interest in travel from India. He said, “At present, we have e-visa, we do not have visa on arrival for tourists from India and other countries. But we are considering a new visa policy for entry of tourists from India and other countries.” He was speaking at the “Da Nang Tourism Roadshow”.

“There is a lot of potential for tourism from India to Vietnam due to a very high population of India. The two countries have a very strong bilateral relationship. We value tourists from India, the number of which is increasing,” he said.

Over 250,000 Indian nationals travelled to Vietnam in 2023, according to official data. That marks a sharp rise from pre-pandemic figures, driven by improved air connectivity and rising interest in Vietnam’s beaches, rivers, Buddhist sites and business opportunities.