FD rate cuts: Hunt for returns but keep liquidity needs, safety in mind

Several banks and non-banking financial companies have reduced their fixed-deposit (FD) rates. Conservative investors and retirees, who rely heavily on FDs, need to refine their strategies in a declining rate environment.

Why FD rates are falling

Liquidity infusion by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eased funding pressure on banks. “This surplus liquidity has reduced banks’ dependence on high-cost deposits, allowing them to cut rates while maintaining their net interest margin,” says Charu Pahuja, group director and chief operating officer, Wise FinServ.

Banks had introduced special FDs to attract deposits. “Now they are discontinuing them or lowering the rates on them,” says Santosh Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), Paisabazaar.

With inflation moderating, the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in February. Another similar cut is expected on April 9. “The ongoing policy easing by the RBI has also led banks to reduce their lending and deposit rates,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com. Further decline likely Deposit rates may go down further. “Further improvements in liquidity conditions and expected repo rate cuts by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could encourage banks to reduce their FD rates in the next few months,” says Agarwal. However, the pressure to gather deposits remains. “The downtrend will be limited as banks are fighting to garner savings from households,” says Shweta Rajani, head–mutual funds, Anand Rathi Wealth. Most reductions are concentrated in short- to medium-term FDs. “Banks have reduced rates on select tenures, like 35, 36, and 55 months, where the promotional rates were higher,” says Pahuja.

Investor strategies While aiming for the best returns, investors must ensure their liquidity needs are met. “Choose an FD tenure that provides a balance between returns and the horizon for which you can invest,” says Shetty. Avoid long tenures if you may need the money prematurely. “Not only do you lose the high interest rate, you also face a penal interest of 50–100 basis points,” adds Shetty. Investors unsure of holding periods should ladder FDs based on expected cash flow requirements. Several small finance banks (SFBs) and private banks still offer returns above 8 per cent. “Depositors should spread their FDs across high-yield banks, keeping each under Rs 5 lakh to maximise deposit insurance coverage,” says Agarwal. Mohit Gang, co-founder and CEO, Moneyfront, stresses the importance of due diligence before investing with SFBs. Pahuja emphasises monitoring the SFB’s financial health so that safety is not compromised.