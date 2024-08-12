Want to study or holiday in New Zealand? Visa costs to double from Oct 1

New Zealand is increasing visa fees across most categories starting October 1, 2024. Student visa application fees will double but will remain significantly below visa fees now in place in Australia.

The fees for a student visa will increase from NZD 375 to NZD 750, while for post-study work visas, they will increase from NZD 700 to NZD 1,670. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move comes just a month after Australia's decision to double its student visa application fees to AUD$1,600 (NZ$1,750), and it compares to the relatively low visa fees levied in other major study destinations, including Canada CDN$150 (NZ$180) and the United States US$185 (NZ$310).

Meanwhile, those applying for a visitor visa will be charged NZD 341 instead of the current NZ 211 fee.

Under the new policy, application costs for a Skilled Residence visa will increase from NZD 4,290 to NZD 6,450.

Family Category visa fees will increase from NZD 2,750 to NZD 5,360.

Those for Parent Retirement Category will more than double from from NZD 5,260 to NZD 12,850.

The upcoming policy will also affect those applying for a temporary visa in New Zealand.

Key changes:

Student visas: Fees will double, impacting international students significantly.

Work visas: Fees will increase, with a new immigration levy added to the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Pacific Island nations: Visa fees will remain unchanged to support these communities.

Reasons for the increase:

Covering processing costs: The government aims to make the immigration system financially sustainable.

Managing increased workload: Higher fees will help manage the growing number of visa applications.

“The charges remain competitive compared to countries like Australia and the United Kingdom so we are confident New Zealand will continue to be an attractive destination to live, work, study and visit,” said Immigration Minister Erica Stanford.

Accredited Employer Work Visa is the main temporary work visa in New Zealand. It is designed to ensure New Zealanders are first in line for jobs and makes it easier for employers to hire skilled migrants where genuine skill or labour shortages exist.

Accredited Employer Work Visa currently costs NZ dollar 540 and will cost NZ dollar 480 from October 1.

The New Immigration Levy for Accredited Employer Work Visa will cost NZD 1060 instead of the current NZD 210.

On 7 April 2024, changes were announced to the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme, which include:

Introducing an English language requirement for migrants applying for low skilled ANZSCO level 4 and 5 roles.

A minimum skills and work experience threshold for most AEWV roles.

For roles that fall into the ANZSCO level 4 and 5, employers will need to engage with Work and Income before approval to bring in migrants will be granted.

Reducing the maximum continuous stay for most ANZSCO level 4 and 5 roles from 5 years to 3 years.