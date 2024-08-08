Health insurance premiums are rising: Here is how to stay covered

HDFC Ergo General Insurance recently hiked the premiums of its flagship product called Optima Secure. New India too informed customers that it will soon increase the premiums of all its products. The premium hikes range from 4 per cent to 15 per cent.

A number of factors are responsible for the hike in health insurance premiums. One, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) changed the terms and conditions of health insurance policies through its recent circulars. Previously, the maximum waiting period for pre-existing diseases could be four years. IRDAI has reduced it to three years. The moratorium period – the period after which insurers cannot reject a claim except in the case of fraud – has been reduced from seven years to five. "These changes entail a cost for insurance companies and hence they have hiked their premiums," says Mahavir Chopra, founder, Beshak.org.



Earlier, health insurance products had a sub-limit on AYUSH treatment. “Now, the regulator has said AYUSH should be covered up to the sum insured. This has also contributed to the premium hikes,” says Praveen Chaturvedi, general manager, Insurance Samadhan.

Another factor is the claims experience of insurance companies. “If the premiums they are collecting do not suffice to meet the claims, and their margins are under pressure, insurers will increase the premiums,” says Chopra.

Health care inflation is a key driver. At an average of around 12 per cent year-on-year, it is much higher than consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation. High medical inflation results in customers making bigger claims, which in turn leads to insurance companies raising their premiums.



The health care industry is adopting technological advancements, such as robotic surgery and other forms of modern treatment. Such advancements have many benefits, like reduction in hospitalisation time. “However, these high-tech procedures entail higher expenses on equipment and on acquiring skilled personnel. This factor is also pushing costs up,” says Chaturvedi.

What can you do?

If you were planning to buy a policy with a sum insured of Rs 10 lakh but are unable to afford the premium, Chopra suggests buying a sum insured of at least Rs 5 lakh. Later, as your earnings increase, you may increase the sum insured.



Consider going for a combination of a base policy and a super top-up policy. “If a person buys a base policy of Rs 20 lakh, it will be costly. Instead, if he combines a base policy of Rs 5 lakh with a top-up of Rs 15 lakh, his premium will be much lower,” says Chaturvedi.

Chopra says one can easily save at least 15 per cent by going for a combination of a base plan and a super top-up.





Many insurance companies offer no claim bonuses (NCBs). "By adopting healthy habits and avoiding hospitalisation, customers can get an NCB. This will push up their sum insured without requiring them to pay a higher premium," says Chaturvedi.



Nowadays, insurers offer multi-year plans. “If you opt for a two- or three-year plan, you could get a discount,” says Chaturvedi.

Customers can also rein in their premiums by avoiding expensive add-ons they do not need, such as international coverage (for people who are not likely to spend a lot of time travelling abroad).

Mistakes to avoid

Younger customers at times feel deterred from buying a health insurance policy because of the premium. Experts say they should nonetheless buy them. “If you are unable to afford the health insurance premium, how will you afford the hospital bill, if and when it arises, which is likely to be much bigger? And these bills are only growing bigger with each passing year on account of high medical inflation,” says Chopra.



New buyers should also not settle for a very low sum insured. “In view of rising health care costs, it is better to pay a small amount of extra premium and have adequate cover, rather than having to pay a part of your total medical expense from your own pocket,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.





Five way to help you rein in premium cost Existing customers should also not reduce the sum insured of their policies. If they do so, they will lose continuity benefits. “There are many types of waiting periods — the initial 30-day waiting period, the specific disease waiting period, and the pre-existing disease waiting period. If a person has been in a policy for three-four years, he would have crossed all these waiting periods. If he reduces the sum insured, he stands to lose the continuity benefits,” says Chaturvedi.