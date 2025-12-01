WeWork rents at ₹1.7 cr; JP Morgan sub-leases same space at ₹4.4 cr in Hyd

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

In one of Hyderabad’s largest workspace transactions this year, WeWork India has leased 1,75,953 sq ft at Skyview 20, a Grade-A commercial tower in Hitech City’s Madhapur district, before sub-leasing the entire premises to JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, as per property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consultancy firm.

The twin agreements—first between Mahanga Commercial Properties and WeWork, and subsequently between WeWork and JP Morgan—were registered this month, according to documents shared by CRE Matrix.

WeWork’s Lease: ₹1.72 Crore Monthly Rent, 60-Month Term

WeWork India Management Ltd has taken the space on a 60-month lease, with a starting monthly rent of ₹1,72,43,394 and a security deposit of ₹10.34 crore.

Area: 1,75,953 sq ft

Starting rent: ₹98 per sq ft

Floors: 5th (501) and 6th (601)

Parking: 176 car parks

Registration date: 7 November 2025

Rent escalation: 15% after 36 months

Lock-in: 40 months 15 days

Handover: 1 July 2025

Fit-out / rent-free period: 4 months 15 days The lease indicates aggressive expansion by WeWork in Hyderabad, a market where flexible workspace demand has surged post-pandemic due to hybrid working models adopted by IT/ITeS tenants. JP Morgan Sub-Lease: ₹4.38 Crore Monthly Rent, 1,501 Desks Just days later, on 13 November 2025, WeWork executed a General Service Agreement (sub-lease) with JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd, handing over the entire 1.76 lakh sq ft area.

The deal carries a starting monthly rent of ₹4,38,12,297, supported by a security deposit of ₹25.97 crore. Key terms include: Area: 1,75,953 sq ft (same as master lease) Starting rent: ₹249 per sq ft Floors: 5th (501) and 6th (601) Parking: 176 slots Seats: 1,501 desks Lease term: 60 months Lock-in: 24 months Rent escalation: 5% annually Fit-out charges: ₹3,540 per sq ft Handover: 15 November 2025 The significant rent spread between WeWork’s lease (₹98/sq ft) and the sub-lease (₹249/sq ft) reflects the value-add through fit-outs, amenities, workspace design, services, and JP Morgan’s demand for custom-built managed offices.