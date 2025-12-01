Lodha plans ₹14K cr worth of 15 launches across MMR, Pune, Bengaluru

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Realty major Lodha Developers is set to scale up its project pipeline in the second half of the current financial year, with plans to launch 15 residential projects worth ₹14,000 crore across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru. The company, one of India’s largest housing developers, outlined the expansion in its latest investor presentation. As per the GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 list (2025), Lodha Developers Ltd (and the family) is valued at ₹1.38 lakh crore — making it the second-most valuable realty firm in India.

The new launches will span 10 million sq ft of saleable area and form the core of Lodha’s H2 rollout strategy. The aggressive pipeline comes on the back of strong housing demand and rising pre-sales, helping the developer stay on track to meet its FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹21,000 crore.

Pipeline Strengthens After Strong First Half Lodha Developers launched projects worth ₹8,300 crore in Q1 of FY26 and ₹4,900 crore in Q2, taking its total launches for the first half to ₹13,200 crore. The planned H2 launches indicate a further acceleration. “Significant launches planned in H2 across cities, on track to meet our FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹21,000 crore,” the company stated in its presentation. Sales Momentum Continues to Improve The real estate firm posted 7% growth in pre-sales in the second quarter, reporting ₹4,570 crore in sales bookings versus ₹4,290 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the first half of FY26, pre-sales rose 8% to ₹9,020 crore, compared with ₹8,320 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Lodha has consistently been growing its annual booking numbers: FY25 pre-sales: ₹17,630 crore FY24 pre-sales: ₹14,520 crore Analysts say the company’s focus on branded mid-income and premium housing, combined with strong demand in MMR and Pune, continues to support volumes. Strategy: Not Just New Launches, But Better Monetisation Interestingly, the developer told analysts it is not relying solely on new project launches to achieve its annual pre-sales target. Instead, Lodha is pushing harder to monetise existing inventory across ongoing projects, improving execution speed and sales velocity.