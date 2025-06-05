Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What are the best fixed deposit rates for senior citizens?

What are the best fixed deposit rates for senior citizens?

Senior citizens are often loathe to deal with the intricacies of complex financial instruments. In such cases, it might be a good idea to just park their savings in a fixed deposit

Fixed Deposit Return
The best part is the banks often offer higher interest rates for senior citizens on FDs. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Senior citizens are usually not as savvy about financial instruments as the younger generation is. They also often don't want, or are able, to continuously monitor their investments, be they in stocks, mutual funds, or some other. In such cases, it might be best to park their savings in a fixed deposit, which is a fill-it-and-shut-it option for them. At maturity, they can choose to reinvest both the principal and interest, or reclaim the interest and reinvest the principal, or they can even choose for a periodic interest payout. The best part is the banks often offer higher interest rates for senior citizens on FDs. Here are the best fixed deposit rates available to senior citizens, collated by Paisabazaar.com
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Six financial planning tips to help couples build wealth, secure future

Fund review: Aditya BSL Flexi Cap Fund

Maharashtra uses tax data to check fake claims in Ladki Bahin scheme

Young Indians want to retire early; few are financially ready: Survey

Rs 855 cr deal: Jeetendra Kapoor, family sell Balaji IT Park in Andheri

Topics :Fixed Depositsenior citizensPersonal Finance

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story