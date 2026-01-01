Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What are the best health insurance premiums being offered across India

Here are the best health insurance plans right now, how premiums compare across insurers, and which features matter most for long-term cover

An analysis by Policybazaar shows that insurers are differentiating less on price and more on feature positioning.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
Health insurance premiums for a 35-year-old non-smoking woman are tightly clustered in the Rs 15,000-17,000 a year range across leading private insurers, indicating limited price dispersion for standard cover sizes. Most flagship plans fall within a narrow premium band, despite differences in headline benefits. 
An analysis by Policybazaar shows that insurers are differentiating less on price and more on feature positioning. Plans such as Niva Bupa’s Health ReAssure emphasise unlimited claims up to the sum insured, while others, including Care Supreme, pitch guaranteed step-ups in cover over time. Maternity and newborn benefits emerge as a key selling point in select plans, but typically at a modest premium. 
Overall, the table suggests a competitive market where base premiums remain comparable, and insurers rely on long-term value additions rather than sharp price undercutting to attract policyholders.
 

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

