Millionaires on move: How global wealth is choosing where to live in 2026

If you’re a high-net-worth individual today, wealth planning no longer stops at portfolios, trusts, or tax structures. A new question has moved to the centre of global wealth strategy:

Where should your family be legally resident—and why?

According to global millionaire migration projections for 2026, affluent families are relocating across borders at record levels. What’s striking is not just the volume of movement, but the intent behind it. Every major destination gaining millionaire inflows now operates formal residence or citizenship frameworks specifically designed to attract global capital, entrepreneurs, and mobile families.

This is no longer lifestyle migration.

It is strategic relocation. Why millionaire migration has gone mainstream As per consultancy firm Henley & Partners, for globally mobile families, residence and citizenship planning has become a core wealth tool—on par with asset allocation or estate planning. Today, these decisions shape: Access to markets and investment opportunities

Tax exposure and regulatory certainty

Education and future mobility for children

Protection against political, economic, or currency volatility

In effect, families are building mobility portfolios, not just passports. Here are the world's top residency programmes as per Dr. Juerg Steffen is Chief Executive Officer at Henley & Partners.

UAE: A Global Wealth Magnet The UAE has established itself as the leading destination for millionaires on the move and is positioning itself as a durable hub for asset management and wealth preservation. Its success rests on a deliberate combination of policy stability, economic openness, and an explicit strategy to attract global capital and talent. The UAE Golden Visa is central to this approach, offering long-term residence to qualifying investors, entrepreneurs, and selected categories of skilled individuals, granting the right to live in any of the seven emirates and to base business and family life in a major global hub.

These residence rights are embedded in a broader proposition that includes zero personal income tax, no capital or net worth tax for individuals, strong legal and physical infrastructure, and a streamlined, predictable permit system. Saudi Arabia: Rising Fast on Opportunity and Reform Saudi Arabia is emerging as the Gulf’s next frontier for globally mobile wealth. Under the Vision 2030 agenda, the Kingdom is deliberately shifting from a predominantly hydrocarbon-based economy towards a diversified, innovation-led hub, and it already features among the leading destinations for relocating millionaires. A suite of regulatory reforms and new residence laws designed to attract global talent and capital is beginning to reshape its economic landscape, with investment opportunities expanding across tourism, entertainment, and renewable energy.

A key component of this repositioning is an expanded permanent residence pathway through its Premium Residency Law. Qualifying applicants can secure long-term residence via a wide range of options, including business investment, entrepreneurship, establishing exceptional competence, and real estate acquisition. There is also a premium indefinite, fixed-term residence route. All options provide access to government services, banking, education, and healthcare, along with the ability to include close family members, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s intent to become a serious, long-term contender for global talent and capital in the region. Europe: Mobility plus long-term security Europe remains deeply attractive to migrating millionaires—not just for lifestyle, but for future optionality.

Portugal: The classic European gateway The Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program allows residence, work, and study rights with a minimum contribution of EUR 250,000, alongside visa-free travel across the Schengen Area. A key draw is the ability to apply for citizenship after five years with low physical presence requirements. For families, Portugal combines: Education and healthcare quality

Personal security

Climate, culture, and lifestyle

A clear, time-bound citizenship pathway Greece: Entry-level Europe The Greece Golden Visa Program remains one of Europe’s most affordable options. A EUR 250,000 real estate investment delivers renewable residence with no mandatory stay requirement. After seven years of lawful residence, citizenship becomes possible.

Italy and Switzerland: Prestige and permanence Italy offers structured residence options tied to lifestyle and business presence, while Switzerland continues to attract ultra-high-net-worth families seeking stability, discretion, and long-term value in a mature financial ecosystem. The United States: Opportunity, scale, and ambition Despite tighter immigration scrutiny, the United States remains a powerful magnet for global wealth. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program links residence to economic contribution, requiring a qualifying investment of USD 800,000 into job-creating projects. For many families, EB-5 is about more than residency—it’s about embedding themselves in: The world’s largest consumer market

Deep capital pools Leading universities and innovation ecosystems At the ultra-high-net-worth end, the Trump Gold Card, launched in December 2025, offers an expedited route to permanent residence in return for a USD 1 million gift plus a non-refundable processing fee—subject to vetting and approval. Asia-Pacific: Stability meets innovation Singapore: The gold standard of predictability Singapore’s Global Investor Program targets seasoned entrepreneurs, tech founders, and family-office principals. Successful applicants gain permanent residence in one of the world’s most stable and business-friendly jurisdictions. For families, Singapore offers: Political and economic stability

World-class education and healthcare

A territorial, investor-friendly tax regime

Seamless integration into global finance

Australia: Talent-led permanent residence Australia’s National Innovation Visa focuses on individuals with internationally recognised achievements. There is no minimum capital requirement, but applicants must demonstrate exceptional value to Australia and secure nomination.