Canada's IRCC to Indian students: Resubmit visas, study permits, other docs

Indian students in Canada have reported receiving emails from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) asking them to resubmit crucial documents such as study permits, visas, and educational records, including marks and attendance, according to media reports.

The requests have caused alarm among international students, many of whom hold valid visas with up to two years of remaining validity.

Fraudulent acceptance letters uncovered

The move follows IRCC’s announcement in November that it had discovered over 10,000 fraudulent student acceptance letters this year. Canada’s immigration authorities have been conducting stricter checks, reviewing 500,000 documents in 2024 alone. Reports suggest that around 80% of the fake documents are linked to students from Gujarat and Punjab.

Jenny Kwan, immigration critic for Canada’s New Democratic Party, described the situation as “extremely alarming.” She said, “Canada has a responsibility to ensure that international students who have been defrauded are protected.”

Concerns have also been raised about some educational institutions, with allegations that several colleges and universities failed to properly verify acceptance letters.

'Shocked by IRCC's mail'

Canada has introduced tighter immigration policies to manage the influx of international students. Measures include stricter financial requirements and potential caps on student admissions.

“I was a bit shocked when I received the email. My visa is valid until 2026, yet I was asked to submit all my documents again. They even want proof of attendance, marks, and where we are working part-time,” Avinash Kaushik, a postgraduate student from Hyderabad currently in Surrey told Time of India.

Students from Punjab have reported similar experiences, according to TOI, with some being asked to visit IRCC offices to authenticate their credentials.

“Many students are confused and worried. Some suspect this might lead to unnecessary delays or even rejections for those applying for jobs,” said Avinash Dasari, an undergraduate student from Hyderabad in Ontario. He added, “We are already under pressure with our studies and limited job opportunities here. This only adds to the stress.”

Canada’s changes to immigration targets

India is the largest source of international students in Canada, with 420,000 Indian students enrolled, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Canada recently made sweeping changes to its immigration policies:

< The Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme, which expedited student visa applications, was discontinued last month.

< On October 24, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a cap of 3,95,000 permanent residents for 2025, down from 4,85,000 in 2024.

< Temporary immigrant numbers, including international students and foreign workers, are set to drop to 4,46,000 in 2025 and 2026, compared to 8,00,000 in 2024.

< By 2027, Canada plans to accept just 17,400 new non-permanent residents annually.

Fraudulent consultants and legal hurdles

“The many malpractices, including outright corruption, have become deeply entrenched in the immigration system. Comprehensive reforms are needed across the system,” Darshan Maharaj, a Canada-based immigration analyst told Business Standard.

Vishal Gehrana, a principal associate at Karanjawala & Co and advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court of India, pointed to the challenges faced by Indian students. “Indian students who may face deportation on account of fake acceptance letters find themselves fighting for justice against the dishonest unlicensed consultants responsible for their plight.”

Gehrana told Business Standard that jurisdiction was a key issue. Fraudulent consultants often operate out of India, making it difficult for students in Canada to take legal action. “When students in Canada discover that their acceptance letters are fake, they are already in the midst of deportation proceedings. Their focus shifts to protecting their immigration status, making legal action in India difficult,” he explained.