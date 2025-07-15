Senior living rents touch ₹1 lakh, retirement homes valued at $8.4 billion

India’s senior living segment is set for a massive transformation, with investment potential between $4.8 billion and $8.4 billion ( Rs 410–720 billion) over the next five years, according to Savills India’s latest report, Living the Years That Count. The surge is being driven by India’s rapidly ageing population, projected to reach 21% of the total population by 2050, and increasing demand for organised, health-integrated retirement communities.

India currently has over 155 million people aged 60+, a number expected to double by mid-century. Unlike the past where old-age homes were seen as last resorts, today’s seniors are demanding autonomy, wellness, community engagement, and access to medical care—without sacrificing comfort. Developers are responding by creating purpose-built environments focused on both care and lifestyle.

Demand, Design, and Dollars According to the report: Independent living units dominate the market with a 90–95% share.

Monthly rentals for senior living residences range between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the level of care and amenities.

Outright purchase prices for 1–2 BHK units range from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 2 crore in metro cities, and Rs 25 lakh to Rs 80 lakh in non-metro cities.

Leading operators like Antara, Columbia Pacific, Ashiana Housing, Primus, and Athulya are developing models across the spectrum—independent, assisted, and memory care. Non-Metros Emerging as Hotspots Interestingly, 34% of under-construction senior living projects are in non-metro cities like Coimbatore, Vadodara, and Goa, where property is more affordable and lifestyle factors like air quality and community ties are better. According to Savills:

South India leads with 68% of senior living projects.

Cities like Dehradun, Coimbatore, Pune, and Kodaikanal rank highest in terms of accessibility to healthcare and transit, making them ideal retirement destinations. Global Inspiration, Local Innovation The report draws on global best practices from the US, Japan, Australia, UK, and New Zealand, where integrated models and policy support have made senior living more inclusive. In India, however, the focus is still skewed toward premium housing. Experts suggest rental and lease-based models could help make senior living more accessible for middle-income retirees. Policy Push and Investment Appeal India’s senior living sector remains under-regulated. The report calls for:

GST relief on senior living services Priority sector status Subsidised loans and viability gap funding A dedicated regulatory framework Strategic investments are already flowing in: Max India: $25.6 million Rainmatter & Gruhas: $20 million Morgan Stanley India Infra Fund: $11 million Even large developers like Godrej Properties are entering via partnerships, with Pioneer Urban launching IGBC Platinum-certified projects. The Opportunity Ahead Savills outlines three market scenarios: Conservative: 1.25% of seniors adopt structured living → USD 4.8 bn investment Moderate: 1.5% adoption → USD 6.5 bn investment Some other key takeaways from the report are: - “Bharat is leading the way in shaping the future of senior living, with tier-2 cities driving the shift through affordable housing, healthcare, and thoughtfully designed communities. With over USD 8 billion in projected investment and the Government’s growing policy push, this is one of India’s most transformative infrastructure opportunities with the path forward focused on building inclusive ecosystems that enable dignified and comfortable ageing,” said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India. Optimistic: 1.75% adoption → USD 8.4 bn investment