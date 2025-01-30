Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Will Budget 2025 make home loans cheaper? Here's what experts say

Will Budget 2025 make home loans cheaper? Here's what experts say

Finance Minister likely to announce measures for affordable housing, they say

Union Budget
Union Budget
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the Union Budget two days away, home loan borrowers are hoping for measures that could ease their burden. As property prices rise and interest rates fluctuate, many hope Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide relief in the form of tax deductions, subsidies, and other incentives.
 
“Affordable housing remains a key pillar of the nation’s development agenda, and Budget 2025 presents a crucial opportunity to turn this vision into reality. Introducing initiatives to reduce home loan interest rates would provide much-needed financial relief to families, stimulate the real estate and allied industries, generate employment, and drive economic growth,” said Gaurav Mittal, founder, Golden Abodes, a property development company.
 
Key expectations from Budget 2025, according to financial experts.
 

Also Read

Markets Today: US Fed outcome; L&T, TaMo Q3; Dr. Agarwal's, CLN Energy IPOs

Budget may boost investor confidence, provide mkt triggers: Naveen Kulkarni

Premium

Budget 2025: Will the Finance Minister provide a fillip for demand growth?

Premium

Bank unions' Budget wishlist: Scrap tax on profits of cooperative banks

Hospitality sector awaits infrastructure status, seeks GST relief in Budget

Tax deductions
 
“Lowering home loan interest rates could boost the housing sector, while raising the Section 24(b) tax deduction limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh would offer much-needed relief. Expanding subsidies under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) and reviving the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) could also drive demand,” said Aditya Jhaveri, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Blox, which describes itself as an end-to-end digital home-buying platform.
 
Credit linked subsidy scheme
 
There is popular demand for reintroducing CLSS under PMAY. This scheme previously provided interest subsidies to first-time homebuyers and its revival could make homeownership more accessible for lower-income groups. Many stakeholders believe that updating income criteria and loan limits within this scheme is crucial for enhancing housing affordability.
 
GST reductions
 
Another area of focus is Goods and Services Tax (GST) on housing. Experts said that reducing 18 per cent GST on under-construction properties and affordable housing could help lower overall costs for homebuyers.
 
“The Budget itself might not directly lower home loan rates, but any measures aimed at boosting housing or economic stability will have a positive effect. That said, the RBI will likely be cautious with rate cuts, balancing inflation concerns with the need to support growth. So while we can reasonably expect lower rates in the near future, the full picture will depend on how the economy plays out,” said Pranit Arora, founder and CEO of Univest, a market research platform.
 
“As we wait for these announcements, it is hoped that Budget 2025 will strike a balance between fiscal responsibility and immediate, exigent measures for affordable housing solutions, ushering in a better and more stable future for homeowners around the country,” said Pramod Kathuria, founder and CEO, Easiloan.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPI credit cards: Track spending as frequent small txn can strain budget

US immigration: What changed in 10 days since Trump's inauguration-decoded

HC pulls up I-T dept for software: Taxpayers can now claim 87A tax rebate

Migration to push UK population to 72.5 mn by 2032: Why it may hit Indians

File GSTR-9C by March 31 to get late fee waive-off and avoid GST notice

Topics :Budget 2025

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story