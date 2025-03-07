Women homebuyers on the rise: 1.3 lakh registered residential deals in 2024

The number of women homebuyers is steadily rising, with 1.29 lakh residential transactions registered solely by women in 2024—a 14% increase from the previous year across top cities, according to data analysed by Square Yards. In comparison, male homebuyers saw an 11% growth during the same period.

The real estate market is witnessing a shift as women increasingly take on active roles in homeownership.

Recent residential registered transaction data indicates a rise in female homebuyers, signalling broader financial independence and changing societal dynamics.

According to Square Yards’ report ‘Key Holders of Change - Women Driving Real Estate Growth and Transformation’ in 2024, total residential transactions registered with IGR across key cities—Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad—reached 5.77 lakh, reflecting a 4% increase from 5.56 lakh in 2023.

Notably according to the report, residential transactions by sole women buyers grew by 14% year-on-year, reaching 1.29 lakh transactions, up from 1.14 lakh. This pushed their share in total residential transactions to 22% in 2024 from 20% in 2023.

In contrast, transactions by sole male buyers rose by 11%, from 1.96 lakh to 2.18 lakh.

Joint ownership (male + female) transactions declined 7 per cent during the same period but remained the dominant category, accounting for 40 per cent of total registered residential transactions.

“As women gain greater empowerment through education, workforce participation, and financial independence, they are emerging as formidable decision-makers and influential consumers across industries—real estate being no exception. Our data reinforces this ongoing shift: in 2024, residential transactions across top cities with women as sole owners grew by 14% annually, outpacing the 11% growth seen among sole male buyers. It’s inspiring to see women homebuyers grow from strength to strength each year," said Kanika Gupta Shori, COO and Founder, Square Yards.

Insights from Square Yards’ report reveal that homeownership sentiments among women are at an all-time high. The analysis of property registration documents shows a 14% growth in female buyers in 2024 annually, and a 11% growth annually during same period among male buyers. Joint ownership (male+female) registrations witnessed an 7% annual drop.

"Women homebuyers are emerging as a transformative force in the property markets, propelled by increasing workforce participation and supportive government initiatives. The numbers speak volumes—this year alone, 1.29 lakh residential transactions were registered under sole women homebuyers," said Tanuj Shori, CEO and Founder, Square Yards.

Note: Analysis includes Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad unless mentioned otherwise. Includes both primary and secondary residential registered transactions for apartments, plots and villas for the mentioned period. Rounded off to the nearest lakh.

Source: IGR, Square Yards

The rise in female homeownership is being propelled by a combination of government incentives, financial benefits, and digital advancements. Several state governments offer stamp duty concessions of 1–3% and reduced registration charges of 0.5–1% for female buyers.

Additionally, leading major lenders provide a 0.05% reduction in home loan interest rates for women.