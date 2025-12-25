Brookfield to build 1.3 mn sq ft office tower for JP Morgan in Powai

Brookfield Properties will develop a 1.3 million sq ft Grade A office tower in Mumbai under a long-term built-to-suit agreement with JPMorganChase, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The proposed office tower will come up on a six-acre site in Powai, Mumbai, recently acquired by a private real estate fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management. The development will be executed through an agreement between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and a venture led by Brookfield along with its partner, B S Sharma.

According to Brookfield Properties, the upcoming facility—spread across approximately 13 lakh sq ft—will consolidate several of JPMorganChase’s Mumbai-based teams into a single, state-of-the-art workplace. The tower is scheduled for completion by 2030.

Brookfield Asset Management, which is a majority owner, is committing significant capital investment to develop an office tower for JPMorganChase and its teams. The project marks an expansion of Brookfield's global relationship with JPMorganChase and highlights sustained demand for high-quality commercial real estate from global financial services firms in India, even as companies increasingly optimise and consolidate their office footprints. Ankur Gupta, Deputy Global CIO and Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management, said the company has expanded its global relationship with JPMorganChase through this transaction.