YES Bank offers up to 8.25% interest rate on fixed deposits below Rs 3 cr

YES Bank has lowered its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by up to 25 basis points for select tenures on deposits below Rs 3 crore. The revised interest rates took effect on Tuesday.

Under the new rates, deposits under Rs 3 crore will earn interest ranging from 3.25 per cent to 7.75 per cent for general citizens and from 3.75 per cent to 8.25 per cent for senior citizens.

FD rate changes by different banks in November.

YES Bank: Revised rates range from 3.25 per cent to 8.00 per cent for regular customers and 3.75 per cent to 8.50 per cent for senior citizens.

Unity Small Finance Bank: Offers rates between 4.50 per cent and 9 per cent for tenures ranging from seven days to ten years.

IndusInd Bank: New rates range from 3.50 per cent to 7.75 per cent for general citizens.

DCB Bank: Offers 8.00 per cent for general citizens and 8.55 per cent for senior citizens for tenures of 19 to 20 months.

IDFC FIRST Bank: Rates are between 3.00 per cent and 7.90 per cent for general citizens, and 3.50 per cent to 8.40 per cent for senior citizens.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Rates range from 4.00 per cent to 8.50 per cent for general citizens and 4.60 per cent to 9.10 per cent for senior citizens.

Points to consider while investing in FD

Lock-in period: Select a tenure that aligns with your financial objectives.

Interest rate variations: Rates vary among banks; it is wise to compare options before committing.

Penalties: Understand the penalties for early withdrawals, especially if flexibility is a priority.