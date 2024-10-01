Life insurance policyholders to get higher early-exit payouts from today

From 1 October 2024, a policyholder will get a higher refund if he exits his life insurance policy during the initial years.This is expected to provide greater flexibility and liquidity for life insurance customers who want to switch policies.



Previously, surrendering a life insurance policy within the first year meant losing your entire premium. This could be a significant financial setback, especially if you were mis-sold the policy or faced unforeseen circumstances. However, things have changed with the introduction of the new Special Surrender Value (SSV) regulations by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

A surrender value in insurance is the amount paid by the insurers to a policyholder, if he or she terminates the policy before its maturity date. If the policyholder surrenders during the tenure of the policy, the earnings and savings portion will be paid to him or her.

According to the revised norms by insurance regulator Irdai, life insurers have to pay an enhanced special surrender value (SSV) after the completion of the first policy year provided the customer has paid one full-year premium. So far, companies did not pay such an amount to customers surrendering their policies in the first year.

