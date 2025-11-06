Your PAN may become inoperative from Jan 1 if you miss this deadline

The last day of December is the “final deadline” to link Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar, failing which taxpayers’ PAN risks becoming invalid from the New Year.

According to a notification issued by the Income Tax department on April 3, people who received a PAN using an Aadhaar enrolment ID before October 1, 2024, must link the two documents before the year-end. Once an Aadhaar number is issued, linking it to PAN becomes mandatory, even if the PAN was initially generated through the enrolment ID.

The rule is part of the government’s push to strengthen the tax system, prevent duplicate PANs and curb tax evasion. Missing the deadline could lead to serious financial and compliance issues.

An inoperative PAN means: You cannot file or verify your Income Tax returns (ITR).

Refunds and pending ITR processing will be put on hold.

Salary credits, mutual fund SIPs, or stock investments may fail due to invalid KYC.

Tax deducted at source could be applied at a higher rate, with no credit reflecting in Form 26AS. Even though the PAN can be reactivated after successful linking, the delay could cause disruptions in essential transactions and compliance gaps. Who needs to act and who is exempt This requirement applies to most resident taxpayers, but a few groups are exempt: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

People aged 80 and above

Residents of Assam, Meghalaya, and Jammu & Kashmir Before linking, ensure that your name, date of birth and mobile number match in both PAN and Aadhaar databases to avoid rejection.