Zero repair costs for hosts: Listing your car on Zoomcar just got safer

If you’ve ever hesitated to list your car on Zoomcar because you feared damage, repair bills, or complicated claims, there’s a new reason to reconsider.

Zoomcar has launched ‘Trip Protection’, backed by Universal Sompo General Insurance under a Contractual Liability Policy, designed to protect both car owners (Hosts) and renters (Guests). For the fast-growing community of Indians using peer-to-peer car-sharing to earn extra income or reduce travel costs, this can materially reduce risk.

"For hosts, the introduction of Trip Protection means that in the unlikely event of a vehicle being damaged during a trip, the process for repairs and related aspects is seamlessly supported through a structured framework facilitated under Universal Sompo’s Contractual Liability Policy. This framework helps ensure that authorized service partners manage necessary steps efficiently, allowing hosts to enjoy continued peace of mind while their cars remain active on the platform," said Zoomcar in a statement.

Trip Protection helps guests avoid unexpected complexities or costs during their trip. 1. Zero Repair Costs for Hosts: Your Car, Covered For Hosts, accidental damage during a trip has always been the biggest fear — one major repair can wipe out months of earnings. With Trip Protection: Zero repair cost for accidental damage

Repairs are fully managed through Zoomcar’s authorised service partners, supported by Universal Sompo’s contractual liability cover.

No negotiating, claiming, or dealing with insurers yourself

Zoomcar handles the workflow end-to-end, ensuring a structured and time-bound process. Higher income predictability Since unexpected repair expenses are eliminated, your monthly car-sharing income becomes more stable.

Why this matters: Many Hosts list their car on Zoomcar to offset EMIs, insurance premiums, or maintenance costs. A protection cover that absorbs repairs entirely reduces one of the biggest financial risks of being a Host. 2. Guests Get a More Comfortable, Worry-Free Trip For renters, unexpected charges for minor damages are a major concern. Trip Protection offers: Fewer disputes, fewer post-trip penalties, and a clearer breakdown of responsibilities.

If something goes wrong, Guests do not get dragged into a messy process with workshops or claim paperwork.

This is especially useful for first-time renters, families, and travellers using Zoomcar for long-distance trips. 3. Why Universal Sompo’s Contractual Liability Policy Matters

This isn’t regular motor insurance. A Contractual Liability Policy allows Zoomcar to take financial responsibility for Host-Guest contractual obligations, including accidental damage. In simple terms: Zoomcar can directly step in and settle repair liabilities

Hosts do not have to claim via their personal motor insurance

No effect on the Host's personal No-Claim Bonus (NCB)

This can save car owners thousands of rupees per year in future insurance premiums. 4. A Safer Ecosystem: Better for Your Side Income Zoomcar’s CEO Deepankar Tiwari says Trip Protection is meant to “build a safer and more trusted mobility ecosystem.” For Hosts, this creates: