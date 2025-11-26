Zero repair costs for hosts: Listing your car on Zoomcar just got safer

- Zero repair cost for accidental damage
- Repairs are fully managed through Zoomcar’s authorised service partners, supported by Universal Sompo’s contractual liability cover.
- No negotiating, claiming, or dealing with insurers yourself
- Zoomcar handles the workflow end-to-end, ensuring a structured and time-bound process.
- Fewer disputes, fewer post-trip penalties, and a clearer breakdown of responsibilities.
- If something goes wrong, Guests do not get dragged into a messy process with workshops or claim paperwork.
- This is especially useful for first-time renters, families, and travellers using Zoomcar for long-distance trips.
- Zoomcar can directly step in and settle repair liabilities
- Hosts do not have to claim via their personal motor insurance
- No effect on the Host's personal No-Claim Bonus (NCB)
- This can save car owners thousands of rupees per year in future insurance premiums.
- A lower-risk income stream
- Better utilisation of the car
- Reduced downtime for repairs
- Higher likelihood of consistent earnings
- No accidental damage repair costs
- No impact on your personal insurance
- Reduced operational and financial risk
- Stable extra income — often ₹15,000 to ₹40,000 per month depending on city and car segment
- Normal wear and tear still applies
- You must maintain service schedules
- Higher utilisation may slightly increase long-term maintenance needs
