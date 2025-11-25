Gold delivers historic 60% rally in 2025 - Will the glitter last in 2026?

Gold investors have enjoyed a dream run in 2025, with the yellow metal soaring more than 60%—its best annual gain since 1979, according to Axis Direct’s latest 2026 outlook report. The spectacular rally has prompted a critical question for Indian investors: Can gold continue to shine in 2026, or is the metal entering overheated territory?

Axis Direct’s analysis suggests that while the structural uptrend remains solid, the coming year could be marked by sharper volatility, sensitive to policy moves, geopolitics, and global liquidity conditions.

Why Gold Boomed in 2025

The report highlights five major forces that propelled gold to record levels in 2025

1. US Political Turbulence and Tariff Wars

President Trump’s repeated pressure on the US Federal Reserve to cut rates, coupled with aggressive new tariffs, created global uncertainty—pushing investors toward safe-haven assets.

2. Consecutive Fed Rate Cuts

The Fed cut rates in September and October 2025, with one more expected in December. Falling US yields significantly boosted gold’s appeal.

3. Central Bank Buying at Record Levels

Countries added 1,180 tonnes of gold to their reserves last year and are on track for 1,000 tonnes in 2025—providing strong base demand.

4. Global De-Dollarisation Momentum

More central banks diversified out of the US dollar, accelerating gold accumulation as a strategic reserve asset.

5. Surging ETF Inflows

Global gold ETFs absorbed heavy inflows all year, signalling growing institutional conviction.

What Could Drive Gold Even Higher in 2026

Axis Direct outlines several tailwinds that could push gold to fresh highs next year

Hyperinflation risks if central banks, especially the US Fed, print more money to service ballooning debt.

Acceleration of de-dollarisation, strengthening gold’s reserve-currency role.

Continued ETF inflows, keeping upward pressure on prices.

More rate cuts from the Fed in early 2026, reducing real yields.

A volatile geopolitical backdrop spanning the Middle East, Ukraine, and US–China trade relations.

These combined could sustain gold’s multi-year supercycle.

