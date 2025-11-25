Gold delivers historic 60% rally in 2025 - Will the glitter last in 2026?

- Hyperinflation risks if central banks, especially the US Fed, print more money to service ballooning debt.
- Acceleration of de-dollarisation, strengthening gold’s reserve-currency role.
- Continued ETF inflows, keeping upward pressure on prices.
- More rate cuts from the Fed in early 2026, reducing real yields.
- A volatile geopolitical backdrop spanning the Middle East, Ukraine, and US–China trade relations.
- These combined could sustain gold’s multi-year supercycle.
- The report also flags risks that may derail gold’s upward momentum in 2026
- A hawkish pivot by global central banks if inflation remains sticky.
- A strong US dollar rebound, which historically suppresses gold prices.
- Weakening central bank purchases, particularly from China and emerging markets.
- Calmer geopolitics, reducing safe-haven demand.
- Strong performance in equities, tech, and crypto, pulling capital away from bullion.
- Falling physical demand from India and China due to high prices or tighter import rules.
- Investors seeking portfolio stability ahead of global elections and geopolitical risks.
- Those expecting more Fed rate cuts in early 2026.
- Anyone hedging against INR depreciation.
