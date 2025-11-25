Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IndiGo kicks off Black Friday sale from 25 Nov: Domestic fares from ₹1,799

IndiGo kicks off Black Friday sale from 25 Nov: Domestic fares from ₹1,799

The limited-period sale runs from November 25 to 28, 2025, covering travel between January 7 and June 30, 2026-a

indigo airlines, indigo
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, on Tuesday launched its annual Black Friday Sale, offering  discounted fares and add-on services across its domestic and international network. The limited-period sale runs from November 25 to 28, 2025, covering travel between January 7 and June 30, 2026—a peak window for long-weekend getaways, school holidays and the early summer travel rush.
 
The standout offer this year: domestic one-way fares starting at ₹1,799 and select international routes beginning at ₹5,999. For young families, IndiGo has extended an unusually attractive promotion—infants aged 0–24 months can fly on domestic sectors for just ₹1.
 
Fare Highlights (One-Way, All-Inclusive on Select Sectors)
 
Domestic fares start at ₹ 1,799 on select routes. Example sectors listed: Hubballi–Mumbai, Delhi–Gwalior, Surat–Goa, Bengaluru–Kurnool etc. 
 
International fares start at ₹ 5,999 on select sectors. Example: Chennai–Dhaka (₹5,999). Some routes listed from ₹6,299 up to ₹ 7,299
 
Deep Discounts on Popular Add-Ons
 
  • Beyond airfare, IndiGo has discounted several high-demand ancillary services:
  • Up to 70% off on Fast Forward priority services
  • 10% off on pre-booked meals across select domestic and international flights
  • Discounted travel add-ons available for booking on the website, mobile app and partner platforms
 
Domestic Sale Fares — ₹1,799 (One-way)
 
Hubballi → Mumbai
 
Mumbai → Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
 
Dehradun → Lucknow
 
Delhi → Gwalior
 
Surat → Goa
 
Varanasi → Khajuraho
 
Shirdi → Hyderabad
 
Pune → Surat
 
Surat → Pune
 
Bengaluru → Kurnool
 
Kurnool → Bengaluru
 
Bengaluru → Shivamogga
 
Shivamogga → Bengaluru
 
Bengaluru → Tuticorin
 
Tuticorin → Bengaluru
 
Jaipur → Dehradun
 
Hubballi → Pune
 
Tirupati → Vijayawada
 
Ahmedabad → Ajmer
 
Ajmer → Ahmedabad
 
 International Sale Fares — Starting ₹5,999 (One-way)
 
Chennai → Dhaka — ₹5,999
 
Dhaka → Kolkata — ₹6,299
 
Mumbai → Kathmandu — ₹6,299
 
Fujairah → Kannur — ₹6,399
 
Abu Dhabi → Kozhikode — ₹6,499
 
Abu Dhabi → Cochin — ₹6,499
 
Abu Dhabi → Mangaluru — ₹6,499
 
Chennai → Colombo — ₹6,599
 
Kochi → Malé — ₹6,699
 
Chennai → Singapore — ₹6,899
 
Kuwait → Mumbai — ₹6,899
 
Fujairah → Mumbai — ₹7,099
 
Ras Al Khaimah → Kochi — ₹7,099
 
Ras Al Khaimah → Hyderabad — ₹7,099
 
Langkawi → Bengaluru — ₹7,199
 
Muscat → Mumbai — ₹7,199
 
Dubai → Kozhikode — ₹7,199
 
Trivandrum → Malé — ₹7,299
 
Ras Al Khaimah → Mumbai — ₹7,299
 
 Key Conditions
 
  • Sale valid 25–28 Nov 2025
  • Travel valid 7 Jan–30 June 2026
  • Only for IndiGo-operated non-stop, connecting & multi-city flights
  • One-way & round-trip bookings allowed (not valid on group bookings)
 
Limited seats; fares subject to dynamic pricing
 
Cannot be combined with other offers
 
Expanding Network, Broader Opportunities for Travellers
 
The sale comes as IndiGo continues to strengthen its position as India’s preferred carrier. With a fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, more than 2,300 daily flights, and a network spanning 90+ domestic and 45 international destinations, IndiGo has been aggressively expanding its global reach.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

