IndiGo kicks off Black Friday sale from 25 Nov: Domestic fares from ₹1,799

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, on Tuesday launched its annual Black Friday Sale, offering discounted fares and add-on services across its domestic and international network. The limited-period sale runs from November 25 to 28, 2025, covering travel between January 7 and June 30, 2026—a peak window for long-weekend getaways, school holidays and the early summer travel rush.

The standout offer this year: domestic one-way fares starting at ₹1,799 and select international routes beginning at ₹5,999. For young families, IndiGo has extended an unusually attractive promotion—infants aged 0–24 months can fly on domestic sectors for just ₹1.

Fare Highlights (One-Way, All-Inclusive on Select Sectors)

Domestic fares start at ₹ 1,799 on select routes. Example sectors listed: Hubballi–Mumbai, Delhi–Gwalior, Surat–Goa, Bengaluru–Kurnool etc. International fares start at ₹ 5,999 on select sectors. Example: Chennai–Dhaka (₹5,999). Some routes listed from ₹6,299 up to ₹ 7,299 Deep Discounts on Popular Add-Ons Beyond airfare, IndiGo has discounted several high-demand ancillary services:

Up to 70% off on Fast Forward priority services

10% off on pre-booked meals across select domestic and international flights

Discounted travel add-ons available for booking on the website, mobile app and partner platforms Domestic Sale Fares — ₹1,799 (One-way) Hubballi → Mumbai

Mumbai → Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dehradun → Lucknow Delhi → Gwalior Surat → Goa Varanasi → Khajuraho Shirdi → Hyderabad Pune → Surat Surat → Pune Bengaluru → Kurnool Kurnool → Bengaluru Bengaluru → Shivamogga Shivamogga → Bengaluru Bengaluru → Tuticorin Tuticorin → Bengaluru Jaipur → Dehradun Hubballi → Pune Tirupati → Vijayawada Ahmedabad → Ajmer Ajmer → Ahmedabad International Sale Fares — Starting ₹5,999 (One-way) Chennai → Dhaka — ₹5,999 Dhaka → Kolkata — ₹6,299 Mumbai → Kathmandu — ₹6,299

Fujairah → Kannur — ₹6,399 Abu Dhabi → Kozhikode — ₹6,499 Abu Dhabi → Cochin — ₹6,499 Abu Dhabi → Mangaluru — ₹6,499 Chennai → Colombo — ₹6,599 Kochi → Malé — ₹6,699 Chennai → Singapore — ₹6,899 Kuwait → Mumbai — ₹6,899 Fujairah → Mumbai — ₹7,099 Ras Al Khaimah → Kochi — ₹7,099 Ras Al Khaimah → Hyderabad — ₹7,099 Langkawi → Bengaluru — ₹7,199 Muscat → Mumbai — ₹7,199 Dubai → Kozhikode — ₹7,199 Trivandrum → Malé — ₹7,299 Ras Al Khaimah → Mumbai — ₹7,299