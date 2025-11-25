Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Waiting for your tax refund? How to track it & what each status means

Waiting for your tax refund? How to track it & what each status means

Understand where your refund is stuck and how to read each update online.

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns
The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for FY 2021-22 and the Assessment Year or AY 2022-23 is 31st July 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
If you have filed your income tax return (ITR) and are expecting a refund, the quickest way to know where things stand is to track the status online. The Income Tax Department allows you to do this through two platforms, the Income Tax e-Filing portal and the NSDL (TIN) refund status page, both of which require only your Permanent Account Number (PAN).
 

Why does tracking your refund matter?

 
Many taxpayers this year have noticed longer processing times for refunds. According to the Income Tax Department, refunds are issued only after the return is successfully e-verified and processed. Delays usually happen due to mismatches in bank details, incomplete verification or technical inconsistencies in the return. Checking your status regularly can alert you to such issues early.
 

Who qualifies for an income tax refund?

 
A refund is generated when the tax you have already paid, through TDS, advance tax or self-assessment exceeds your final tax liability after deductions and exemptions. The excess amount is then returned to you by the Income Tax Department.
 

How to check your refund status on the income tax portal?

 
Follow these steps on the department’s e-Filing (FO) portal:
 
1.    Visit the official website: www.incometax.gov.in
 
2.    Log in with your PAN, password and captcha.
 
3.    On the home page, go to e-File → Income Tax Returns → View Filed Returns.
 
4.    A year-wise timeline of your filed returns will appear, showing the refund status for each assessment year.
 

How to check your refund status via NSDL (TIN) website?

 
1.    Go to the TIN-NSDL refund status page.
 
2.    Enter your PAN and select the relevant assessment year.
 
3.    Click Proceed to view your current refund status.
 

How long does it take to receive the refund?

 
Refunds are generally credited within four to five weeks after e-verification. If the money does not arrive within that window, the department advises taxpayers to check for errors in bank details, invalid IFSC codes, PAN–Aadhaar linkage issues or mismatches in the name on the bank account.
 
Common reasons for delay
 
·  Bank account not pre-validated (mandatory for refund credit)
 
·  Closed or inactive bank account mentioned in the ITR
 
·  Incorrect IFSC details
 
·  Name mismatch between PAN and bank records
 
·  PAN not linked with Aadhaar
 

What the different ITR statuses mean?

 
·  Submitted and pending for e-verification: Return filed but not verified.
 
·  Successfully e-verified: Verified but not processed yet.
 
·  Processed: Return has been reviewed and completed.
 
·  Defective: Missing or inconsistent information; a notice under Section 139(9) is issued.
 
·  Transferred to assessing officer: Case moved to jurisdictional officer for further checks.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Demat charges feel too high? Sebi's new review could ease the load

Gold delivers historic 60% rally in 2025 - Will the glitter last in 2026?

IndiGo kicks off Black Friday sale from 25 Nov: Domestic fares from ₹1,799

Chasing a budget-friendly car? Bank-seized auctions may be worth a look

₹60 lakh Mediterranean cruises? Four Seasons adds 33 new voyages for 2027

Topics :Income Tax e-filingBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story