Home / General news / Exams / News / CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2023 out soon on official websites

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2023 out soon on official websites

The CBSE Class 10 Compartment exams, also known as supplementary exams, were held from July 17 to 22, while the Class 12 Compartment exam was held on July 17, 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Class 10, 12 Compartment exam results would be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can check their outcomes on CBSE's official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Although the official date for the release of the results has not yet been announced, the media reports indicate that the board will release the compartment results within 10-15 days of the exams.

The CBSE Class 10 Compartment or supplementary exam took place from July 17 to 22, while the CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam took place on July 17. The supplementary practical tests were held from 6-20 July.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023:  Steps to check 
    • Go to the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in.

    • Press on the result link
    • Later press on the activated link of Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment results as given.
    • Fill in the needed credentials and login.
    • Your Class 10 or 12 compartment results will be shown
    • View the result and download for later.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023: Overview

A total of 1.34 lakh Class 10 students were assigned to the compartment category, according to CBSE. On May 12, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were released, with 93.12% of students passing the Class 10 exam. For Class 12 results, 87.33 percent of students cleared the test. The Trivandrum area was the top-performing district in the country, with a pass level of 99.91 percent.

In the meantime, the board has likewise announced an official notice in regards to the Classes 10 and 12 tests for the ongoing academic year. For the academic year 2023-24, the board tests will start on February 15, 2024, and will close on April 10. The total date sheet is as yet anticipated. 

Also Read

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 supplementary timetables 2023 released

CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 date announced? Fake notice goes viral

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 releasing today, more details here

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 out, more details here

CSIR NET result 2023 announced: Steps to check scores at official website

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration begins, link to apply

CUET-PG 2023 results for university admissions declared, details inside

Topics :CBSE resultCBSE examexam resultsClass 10 resultsCBSE class 12

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story