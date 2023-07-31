CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2023 out soon on official websites

The Class 10, 12 Compartment exam results would be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can check their outcomes on CBSE's official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Although the official date for the release of the results has not yet been announced, the media reports indicate that the board will release the compartment results within 10-15 days of the exams.

The CBSE Class 10 Compartment or supplementary exam took place from July 17 to 22, while the CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam took place on July 17. The supplementary practical tests were held from 6-20 July.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023: Steps to check • Go to the CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in.

• Press on the result link

• Later press on the activated link of Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment results as given.

• Fill in the needed credentials and login.

• Your Class 10 or 12 compartment results will be shown

• View the result and download for later.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023: Overview

A total of 1.34 lakh Class 10 students were assigned to the compartment category, according to CBSE. On May 12, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were released, with 93.12% of students passing the Class 10 exam. For Class 12 results, 87.33 percent of students cleared the test. The Trivandrum area was the top-performing district in the country, with a pass level of 99.91 percent.

In the meantime, the board has likewise announced an official notice in regards to the Classes 10 and 12 tests for the ongoing academic year. For the academic year 2023-24, the board tests will start on February 15, 2024, and will close on April 10. The total date sheet is as yet anticipated.