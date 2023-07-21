Home / General news / Exams / News / CUET-PG 2023 results for university admissions declared, details inside

CUET-PG 2023 results for university admissions declared, details inside

"The results of applicants have likewise been shared to the colleges where the candidates had applied," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
CUET-PG 2023 results

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results for admission to postgraduate programmes in over 190 universities were reported on Thursday, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The results of applicants have additionally been shared with the colleges where the competitors had applied, Candidates are advised to contact the respective universities and institutions for further details," Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director of the NTA, stated.

She also said the merit lists will be prepared by the participating universities or organisations, which will also decide their individual counselling based on the scorecard of CUET (PG) 2023 given by NTA. The job of NTA is restricted to the enrollment of applicants, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, welcoming challenges, finalising answer keys, planning and announcing results, and hosting score cards, she added.

CUET-PG Results 2023: Steps to check 

Competitors can follow the below steps to check and download CUET PG scorecard:

    • Go to the CUET PG official site at cuet.nta.nic.in.
    • Press the CUET PG 2023 result download link on the homepage.
    • Presently, enter the registration number, date of birth/password.
    • Fill in the login credentials entered.
    • The CUET PG scorecard will be shown on the screen.
    • View the qualifying status and download the results.

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Next Story