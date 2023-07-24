AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration begins, link to apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the enrollment process for online Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2023. Applicants who have cleared the entrance test can now apply for AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

According to the timetable, the online payment and registration window will stay active from July 24 to August 3. The course of certificate authentications at help centres is July 25 to August 4. Applicants need to exercise their web options from August 3 to 8, 2023. Options can be changed by August 9.

Seat allotment results of AP EAMCET counselling will be declared on August 12 and applicants need to self-report at allotted colleges between August 13 and 14. Classes for the new bunch will start on August 16. For additional data, direct link and the data announcement, applicants can check the official website of AP EAMCET 2023.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023: Steps to Register

• Go to the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

• Press the EAPCET admissions followed by the registration form link

• Fill in EAPCET 2023 hall ticket number and date of birth.

• Registration form with your basic information will be showcased, view all the details carefully.

• Submit the needed counselling fee of AP EAMCET 2023.

• There is an option of online document verification

• Post the document verification, fill in the colleges and programmes according to preference.

• Lock the options before the last date.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023: Payment Applicants who qualified for the EAPCET test are qualified to take part in the AP EAMCET counselling 2023. The students should present the AP EAMCET counselling 2023 fees, get their documents checked, fill in the options of colleges and programmes, lastly secure in the options made.

A round two and three of AP EAMCET 2023 counselling enrollments will also be led by the authority after the completion of round one. The AP EAMCET result 2023 was announced on June 14, 2023.

The counselling and seat allocation of AP EAPCET 2023 will be founded on the decision filling and accessibility of seats. Applicants having a place with the open and other backward classes (OBC) categories should pay a counselling charge of Rs 1,200 and applicants having a place with scheduled rank (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) should pay Rs 600.