CSIR NET result 2023 announced: Steps to check scores at official website

CSIR UGC NET 2023 result announced by NTA. Applicants can look at their scorecards at the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
CSIR NET result 2023 announced

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
CSIR UGC NET 2023 result has been declared. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the December 2022 and June 2023 Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official site at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants can likewise utilize the direct link below to get to their scorecards.

The final answer key of CSIR UGC NET was released on July 17. To check CSIR UGC NET results, applicants should utilize the application number and birth date. NTA held the entrance test on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023 at 426 centres in 178 cities nationwide. A total of 2,74,027 applicants qualified for the test.

CSIR NET result 2023: Steps to check
Visit the csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the CSIR UGC NET December 2022-June 2023 scorecard download link, available under the candidate activity tab.
Fill in your application number, date of birth, and sign in.
View and download CSIR UGC NET result 2023.

CSIR NET result 2023: Overview

The CSIR NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to decide the qualification of applicants for lectureships and Junior Research Fellowships. Members enthusiastically anticipate the CSIR NET result 2023, which is being released on the official site. 

Qualified applicants will accept their scorecards, and the merit list will be arranged in light of different elements. This result declaration is urgent for applicants looking for career opportunities in research and teaching.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

