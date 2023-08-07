ISC Class 12th Compartment Results 2023 out: check all details here

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 section result 2023 has been announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The board has likewise announced improvement results. Candidates' school heads who took the Class 12 compartment or improvement tests can access results on the official site at cisce.org.

Candidates who failed in some subjects in the CISCE ISC board exams 2023 applied for the supplementary exams, while the people who were dissatisfied with their Class 12 results took improvement tests.

Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon has affirmed the CISCE ISC Compartment Result 2023 Date And Time. “The ISC Year 2023 Compartment/Improvement Examination Result will be declared on Saturday, 5th August 2023, at 10:00 AM,” Gerry Arathoon in an official notice stated.

ISC Compartment Result 2023: Steps to check

• Go to the official website of the CISCE at cisce.org.

• Search for the link, “Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023" on the homepage.

• A student must fill in his/her login details such as Unique ID, Index Number, followed by captcha code.

• Your CISCE ISC (Class 12) Result 2023 will appear.

• Download the CISCE ISC Result 2023 and save it for later.

ISC 12th Compartment: Essentials

The ISC compartment result 2023, CISCE has expressed that candidates whose total results have changed from "Pass Certificate Not Awarded" (PCNA) to "Pass Certificate Awarded" (PCA) have to return their past original statement of marks to the board via schools. Consequently, the board will modify the revised statement of marks and pass certificates to the specific student's school.

Moreover, students who embraced improvement tests and observed changes in their outcomes from PCNA to PCA, as well as from "Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded" (SPCNA) to "Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded" (SPCA) are encouraged to return their last marks statement to get the refreshed results and certificate from CISCE.

This year, the Board held the ISC exam from February 13 to March 13, 2023. The ISC or class 12 compartment and improvement exams were planned to be held on July 12 and July 13, 2023. For additional details, visit the official site of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).