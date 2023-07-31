ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June exam results soon on icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely going to declare the CA Foundation exams results soon. Candidates can check their results of the June CA foundation test on ICAI official site at icai.org.

Although some media reports claim that the CA foundation results will likely be announced today, the institute has not yet provided an official confirmation. On June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023, the ICAI June session exams were held in 290 locations across India.

ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: Steps to check Apart from the official site, students can also check their CA Foundation scores on SMS. For this, the students simply have to type "CAFND", followed by space and 6-digit roll number and send it to 57575.

• Visit the ICAI official site at icai.org

• Press on the activated link of 'CA Foundation June 2023 results'.

• To see the results, candidates should enter his/her registration no. alongside his/her roll number

• View your ICAI foundation 2023 June results.

• The final scorecard can also be printed out by candidates for future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation results 2023: Insight

After passing the CA Foundation exam, students can fill the CA Intermediate exam form. In the year 2022, CA Foundation results for the June tests were reported on 10 August 2022. Recently, ICAI had declared the Chartered Accountants Final and the Intermediate Examination results that was held in May 2023.

Speaking of rankings, Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad received the first rank in the CA Final exams, followed by Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai and Prakhar Varshney of Delhi, who received the second and third ranks, respectively. Y Gokul Sai Sreekar, a Hyderabadi, Noor Singla, a Patiala resident, and Kavya Sandeep, a Mumbai resident, achieved first, second, and third ranks, respectively.