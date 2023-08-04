Home / General news / Exams / News / Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

Rajasthan has released police constable recruitment notice 2023 for 3578 vacancies from August 7, 2023 on its official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023. Photo: ANI/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Police has released the Constable recruitment notice 2023 on its official website. An overall 3578 vacancies are there. Applicants can apply online from August 7 till August 27, 2023 at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants should clear physical tests (PET/PST) and medical tests as well. The individuals who qualify the tests will be called for computer-based tests. The certified applicants will be called for a proficiency test. CBT will contain 100-mark objective-type questions in two sections: Mental Ability and General Knowledge.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment: Dates
    • Notification Date- 3 August 2023

      
    • Application Begins- 7 August 2023
      
    • Last Date- 27 August 2023
      
    • Application Edit Date- 28 to 30 August 2023.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: Eligibility
1. Age Limit: Applicants must be aged between 18 years and 27 years. Relaxation in upper age limit is allowed (reserved category).


2. Educational Qualification: Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.

    • Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.
      
    • Constable Tele-Communication: 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science
      
    • Constable Driver: 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).
 
      
3. Physical Standards: 

    • Height: 165 cm for male and 155 cm for female.
      
    • Chest: 80 cm for male
      
    • Weight: 50 kg for male and 45 kg for female.

Rajasthan police recruitment:  Fees

Applicants from unreserved/OBC (creamy layer)/ outside the state should pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas applicants from reserved/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS categories should make a payment of ₹400.

Police Constable Recruitment: Steps to check

    • Go to the websites at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
    • Press the 'Recruitment button' and then choose the 'Constable Recruitment 2023' option.
    • Press the Application Form link.
    • Login on the SSO id.
    • Fill in all the essential details given in the form. 
    • Submit the form with the signature and photograph.
    • Make the payment and then Save for later.

Also Read

NIPER JEE 2023 exam is set to be held on July 13, check full update below

Shrinking of sarkari naukri: Why it's empty chairs in central govt jobs

Osmania University releases CPGET 2023 exam dates, check full schedule here

AP ECET 2023 results declared, everything you need to know about the exam

DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam

IBPS SO 2023 notification out: Check vacancy details, link to apply

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: June exam results soon on icai.org

CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results 2023 out soon on official websites

TN Class 11 supplementary results 2023 releasing today, more details here

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Supplementary Result 2023 out, more details here

Topics :rajasthanIndian policepolice vacancies

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story