Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

Rajasthan Police has released the Constable recruitment notice 2023 on its official website. An overall 3578 vacancies are there. Applicants can apply online from August 7 till August 27, 2023 at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants should clear physical tests (PET/PST) and medical tests as well. The individuals who qualify the tests will be called for computer-based tests. The certified applicants will be called for a proficiency test. CBT will contain 100-mark objective-type questions in two sections: Mental Ability and General Knowledge.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment: Dates • Notification Date- 3 August 2023

• Application Begins- 7 August 2023

• Last Date- 27 August 2023

• Application Edit Date- 28 to 30 August 2023.

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment: Eligibility 1. Age Limit: Applicants must be aged between 18 years and 27 years. Relaxation in upper age limit is allowed (reserved category).

2. Educational Qualification: Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.

• Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.

• Constable Tele-Communication: 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science

• Constable Driver: 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).



3. Physical Standards:

• Height: 165 cm for male and 155 cm for female.

• Chest: 80 cm for male

• Weight: 50 kg for male and 45 kg for female.

Rajasthan police recruitment: Fees

Applicants from unreserved/OBC (creamy layer)/ outside the state should pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas applicants from reserved/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS categories should make a payment of ₹400.

Police Constable Recruitment: Steps to check

• Go to the websites at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

• Press the 'Recruitment button' and then choose the 'Constable Recruitment 2023' option.

• Press the Application Form link.

• Login on the SSO id.

• Fill in all the essential details given in the form.

• Submit the form with the signature and photograph.

• Make the payment and then Save for later.