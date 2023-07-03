AP ECET 2023 results declared, everything you need to know about the exam

On June 20, 2023, the AP ECET 2023 examinations were conducted. The students clearing the tests will be qualified for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes presented in colleges across the state. The AP ECET 2023 results and the rank card will be accessible on the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. When the results are reported, a direct link for applicants to check the AP ECET 2023 results will likewise be available.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) results were declared on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education yesterday, July 2, 2023. Through the link provided on the official website, applicants who took the exams can view their results and download their rank cards.