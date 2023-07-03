AP ECET 2023 results declared, everything you need to know about the exam

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) results were declared on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education yesterday, July 2, 2023. Through the link provided on the official website, applicants who took the exams can view their results and download their rank cards.
On June 20, 2023, the AP ECET 2023 examinations were conducted. The students clearing the tests will be qualified for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes presented in colleges across the state. The AP ECET 2023 results and the rank card will be accessible on the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. When the results are reported, a direct link for applicants to check the AP ECET 2023 results will likewise be available.
AP ECET 2023 results: Steps to check
The results of the AP ECET 2023 will be available online. Applicants can likewise download their ECET rank card through the link given. Students can check their results and download their rank cards by following the instructions provided here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of AP ECET 2023
Step 2: On the homepage, press the AP ECET rank card link
Step 3: Fill in the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the result link given
Step 4: Download the AP ECET 2023 result for later admission procedures.
AP ECET 2023 results: Post Procedure
The counselling procedure's schedule will be made public after the AP ECET 2023 results are released. Applicants who have qualified for the AP ECET 2023 results will be qualified to apply for the online counselling method.
Those allotted seats in the allotment cycle likewise need to present every necessary archive during the detailing/report confirmation process. Details about the counselling schedule will be accessible shortly.