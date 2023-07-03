Home / General news / Exams / News / AP ECET 2023 results declared, everything you need to know about the exam

AP ECET 2023 results declared, everything you need to know about the exam

Yesterday, on July 2, 2023, the official website posted the AP ECET 2023 results. Applicants who have shown up for the exams can download the results through the website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
AP ECET 2023 results declared. Photo: iStock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) results were declared on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education yesterday, July 2, 2023. Through the link provided on the official website, applicants who took the exams can view their results and download their rank cards. 
On June 20, 2023, the AP ECET 2023 examinations were conducted. The students clearing the tests will be qualified for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes presented in colleges across the state. The AP ECET 2023 results and the rank card will be accessible on the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. When the results are reported, a direct link for applicants to check the AP ECET 2023 results will likewise be available.

 

AP ECET 2023 results: Steps to check 
The results of the AP ECET 2023 will be available online. Applicants can likewise download their ECET rank card through the link given. Students can check their results and download their rank cards by following the instructions provided here:


Step 1: Go to the official website of AP ECET 2023
Step 2: On the homepage, press the AP ECET rank card link
Step 3: Fill in the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the result link given
Step 4: Download the AP ECET 2023 result for later admission procedures. 


AP ECET 2023 results: Post Procedure 
The counselling procedure's schedule will be made public after the AP ECET 2023 results are released. Applicants who have qualified for the AP ECET 2023 results will be qualified to apply for the online counselling method. 


Those allotted seats in the allotment cycle likewise need to present every necessary archive during the detailing/report confirmation process. Details about the counselling schedule will be accessible shortly.




Also Read

TS ECET results 2023 announced yesterday, here's how to check and download

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released: Here's how to check and download

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 released on May 3, check how to download

Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry 2023: Last date to apply today

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 registration begins for final year MBBS Students

Calcutta University Result 2022 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com out, details inside

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure

TNEA rank list 2023 released on official website at tneaonline.org

Topics :Andhra Pradeshmedical industrypharmacy

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story