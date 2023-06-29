Calcutta University Result 2022 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com out, details inside

The B.A./B.Sc. results have been released by the university. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) and B.Com. Semester I(Honours/General/Major) courses. Between February and March of 2023, the Semester I exam was given. On April 10, 2023 Calcutta University officials met with 150 college principals to talk about the execution of the four-year undergrad program (FYUP) in universities.

The first semester's BA, BSc, and BCom results have been released by Calcutta University. Students who composed the CU semester 1 examination in BA, BSc and BCom honours, general, major can take a look at their outcomes at the official site at caluniv.ac.in. " The online results of the said exams will be accessible on June 28 from 2:30 PM onwards," the university mentioned.