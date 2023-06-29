Calcutta University Result 2022 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com out, details inside

The first semester's BA, BSc, and BCom results have been released by Calcutta University. Students who composed the CU semester 1 examination in BA, BSc and BCom honours, general, major can take a look at their outcomes at the official site at caluniv.ac.in. " The online results of the said exams will be accessible on June 28 from 2:30 PM onwards," the university mentioned.
The B.A./B.Sc. results have been released by the university. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) and B.Com. Semester I(Honours/General/Major) courses. Between February and March of 2023, the Semester I exam was given. On April 10, 2023 Calcutta University officials met with 150 college principals to talk about the execution of the four-year undergrad program (FYUP) in universities.
CU semester 1 result 2023: Websites
According to the officials, students can download the mark sheet from the websites. “Date of distribution for College wise Gazette and Gradesheet/Marksheet will be notified shortly on the University Website/College portal,” it added.
• www.wbresults.nic.in
• www.exametc.com.
CU semester 1 result 2023: Steps to check
Students can download the CU semester 1 results 2023 from the steps below:
• Check out the official Calcutta University websites at www.exametc.com or www.wbresults.nic.in.
• On the homepage, click on the BA, BSc, BCom sem-1 result 2022 link.
• Now, without hyphens, enter the 12-digit roll number.
• On the screen, the marking sheet will be displayed.