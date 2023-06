The AP PGCET 2023 exam is taken for the purpose of granting admission to a variety of postgraduate programmes offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities and affiliated colleges. The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2023) admit card has been issued by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Candidates who have enlisted for the selection test can download their AP PGCET admit card 2023 directly from the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP PGCET test will be held from June 6-10.

AP PGCET admit card 2023: Steps to download • Visit the official website of APPGCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

• Then fill in your Application Reference Id, Qualifying Test Hall ticket No, Mobile Number, and date of birth as displayed on the screen. • On the homepage, tap the link to download the AP PGCET admit card.

• The PGCET hall ticket can be downloaded, and a printed copy should be saved for later.

• Click the button that says "download hall ticket."

AP PGCET admit card 2023: Overview From June 6 to June 10, three shifts of the AP PGCET will be held. There will be one mark for each of the 100 objective multiple-choice questions on each exam paper. The 90-minute test has negative marks for wrong responses. At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, you can find the Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests 2023 syllabus.