JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is live on jeeadv.ac.in, all you need to know



Up until the day of the JEE Advanced exam on June 4, 2023, the admit card can be downloaded. The JEE Advanced 2023 paper 1 and paper 2 tests will occur from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM accordingly. The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) is delivered today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. At jeeadv.ac.in, the link to download the JEE Advanced Hall ticket 2023 is currently live. Candidates can access their IIT JEE hall tickets up until the exam date.

JEE Advanced 2023 admit card: Steps to download • Click the link "JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023" on the homepage of the JEE Advanced official website.

• Review all of the information on the admit card. • Enter your credentials to log in.

• Save it as a PDF and print it out to bring with you to the exam centre.



JEE Advanced 2023: Overview

The second phase of the IIT JEE, JEE Advanced (formerly IIT JEE) is held after the JEE Main exam. It is a test for engineering students, particularly those applying to prestigious engineering schools like IITs. Seven IITs (IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and IIT Guwahati) usually rotate the administration of the computer-based JEE Advanced exam. IIT Guwahati will conduct the JEE Advanced 2023.

