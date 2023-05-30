Home / General news / Exams / News / JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand's Commerce, Arts results to be soon today

JAC will announce results for intermediate arts and commerce exams 2023 today at 3.30 pm on the official websites of jac.nic.in and others

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Today, May 30 at 3 pm, the Class 12th Arts and Commerce stream results will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results will be available at the official websites i.e. jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
This year, approximately 8 million students took the JAC Class 10 and 12 board exams. The JAC class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. The JAC class 12th was held from March 14 to April 5, 2023.

The results of the Inter or Class 12th exams will be officially announced at a press conference that JAC has scheduled for 3:30 pm. Accordingly, students will access and take a look at their marks on the assigned official sites.

JAC 12th Result 2023: Steps to download

    • Go to the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
      
    • Click on the result link on the homepage.
      
    • Fill in the login details and press submit.
      
    • Your result will be showcased on the screen.
      
    • View the result, and download the page for further needs.  

Topics :jharkhand board resultsClass 12 resultsJharkhand Board

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

