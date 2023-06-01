BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result



At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; candidates can view their BSEB class 12th compartmental results. In March, the class 12th result was released with an 83.7 per cent pass percentage. Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth into the BSEB portal in order to view their results. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday announced the Bihar intermediate compartmental exam results 2023. The official announcement stated that the results of the Bihar Board intermediate compartmental-cum-special exams were released at 1.30 pm.

As many as 34,792 students have cleared the exam, the total pass percentage stood at 62.06 per cent. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage stood at 63.51 per cent and in the Commerce stream pass percentage was recorded at 71.65 per cent. The pass percentage of students in Science stood at 60.46 per cent.

BSEB class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, press the link for the Bihar intermediate compartmental result.

Step 3: Students must enter their login information. Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: BSEB Bihar between compartment results 2023 will be shown on your screen. Step 6: Take a printout of the Bihar Board 12th compartment result for later.

BSEB class 12th Compartment Result 2023: Websites Given below are the multiple websites to check the BSEB class 12th Compartment Result 2023:

• interbseb.com • Results.biharboardonline.com

• Bseb.in • Biharboardonline.com