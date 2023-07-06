DU BTech Admission 2023: Check how to register for programmes, details here

The registration for the BTech admission 2023 at Delhi University began from July 5, 2023. The new registration portal at engineering.uod.ac.in now allows eligible applicants to apply for BTech programmes for the academic year 2023-2024. By July 25, applicants who wish to register can do so.

Additionally, it should be noted that DU offers three BTech programmes – electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, and computer science and engineering.

DU BTech Admission 2023: Overview The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be taken into consideration for applicants. “For admission to BTech (computer science and engineering), BTech (electronics and communication engineering), and BTech (electrical engineering) of UoD, the University will consider the All India Common Rank List (CRL) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023,” DU said in its official statement.

Candidates can also enrol for the DU BTech programmes on the registration portal by entering their JEE Primary 2023 name, application number, and date of birth. By registering effectively, candidates can sign in to their dashboard and from there on fill in their own academic details alongside course preferences.

“For allocations, the university will allow the highest possible preference subject to programme merit, category (UR/ OBC-NCL/ SC/ ST/ EWS), and availability of seats", the University said in a statement.



DU BTech Admission 2023: Steps to download On the official website, students can find a link to submit an application for the BTech programmes. Those who are interested can first fill out the registrations via the link given below in which they can fill out the form, pay the fee and submit it. To finish the DU BTech application, follow the steps below.

• Go to the official website

• Reach the registration section

• Read the instructions carefully

• Register as a new user and enter the application form

• Upload documents and submit them with fees.



DU BTech Admission 2023: Registration fee

Students must pay the appropriate application fee for each of the BTech. programmes they are interested in applying for. The DU BTech application fee is listed below for candidates to view.

Students must pass the JEE Main exams to be admitted to the BTech programmes. Similar to the JEE Main application form, students must enter their information.

• UR/OBC-NCL/EWS- Rs. 1500.00

• SC/ST/PwBD- Rs. 1200.00.