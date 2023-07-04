Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment

The Indian Navy has announced the exam dates for Agniveers under SSR and MR recruitment to be held from July 8 to July 11, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Indian Navy SSR Agniveer recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website at https://joinindiannavy.gov.in/.

The official declaration for the SSR and MR vacancies of Agniveer has been released by the Indian Naval. There are a total of 4165 SSR openings with a maximum of 833 female applicants and 300 MR openings.