Home / General news / Exams / News / Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment

The link to download the Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023 for the upcoming SSR exams is available on the official website at https://joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The official declaration for the SSR and MR vacancies of Agniveer has been released by the Indian Naval. There are a total of 4165 SSR openings with a maximum of 833 female applicants and 300 MR openings.
The Indian Navy has announced the exam dates for Agniveers under SSR and MR recruitment to be held from July 8 to July 11, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Indian Navy SSR Agniveer recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website at https://joinindiannavy.gov.in/.

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Steps to download
    • Go to the Indian Navy's official website at https://joinindiannavy.gov.in/.

    • View the section labelled "Admit Card" or "Download Call Letter."
    • Press the link for the Agniveer SSR and MR admit card.
    • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
    • Check the details and present the form.
    • The electronic ticket/admit pass will be displayed.
    • Get a duplicate of your hall ticket here and save it for later. 

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Required Documents 
Candidates who will show up in the test should carry a printed copy of the admit card alongside a photo ID proof, for example, an Aadhar card/pan card/voter ID, and a passport-size photograph. Candidates must also take a look at the details on their admit card, and if there is any disparity, they must contact the concerned authorities. 


    • Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023
    • Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, passport)
    • Recent passport-size photographs
    • Exam instructions or recruitment announcements-related documents.
      



Also Read

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Everything you need to know

MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1 out today; Know how to download here

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For Exams On 22 & 23 June, details here

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

AP ECET 2023 results declared, everything you need to know about the exam

Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry 2023: Last date to apply today

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 registration begins for final year MBBS Students

Calcutta University Result 2022 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com out, details inside

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval AcademyIndian Naval power

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story