UGC NET June 2023 answer key likely today; all you need to know about NTA



In June 2023, the NTA will first issue provisional answer keys for the UGC NET June 2023 and then invite candidates to submit objections. The candidates' feedback will be examined after the window closes, and the final key will be prepared accordingly. The final answer key will be used to prepare the results and announce them. The University Grants Commission National Entrance Test (UGC NET) 2023 June session answer key is expected to be released today, July 5. When the UGC NET answer key for 2023 is released, it can be downloaded from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August". "The official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in will host it. There were two phases to the exam: phase 1 was from June 13 to June 17, and phase 2 was from June 19 to June 22," he added.

UGC NET June 2023 answer key: Steps to check

• Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

• Press the activated link of the ‘UGC NET 2023 answer key’

• Fill in the required credentials and check the answer key, question paper and responses.

• Raise objections if any.

Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key once it is made public, after which the authorities will look over the objections and make the final answer key. Candidates must pay a specific fee in order to raise objections.

UGC NET June 2023 answer key: Overview