ICAI CA result 2023: Everything you need to know about May session result



Candidates can enter their registration number and roll number to view their CA Final May results 2023. The institution has published the pass percentage for the CA and a list of the highest scores as the results are made public. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Final and Intermediate May Session result 2023 to the public on July 5, 2023. The CA 2023 exam results have been made available on the official ICAI result websites at icaiexam.icai.org/ and icai.nic.in/.

ICAI CA result 2023: Overview The chartered accounting profession is regulated and developed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the country's leading professional accounting body. Aspiring chartered accountants eagerly await the results of various examinations that are held annually by the ICAI. These results mark an important milestone in the life of aspiring chartered accountants in the country.

The ICAI CA Result 2023 is very important for the aspiring youth who want to become chartered accountants because it shows how far they have come through the rigorous examination process. The ICAI examination is broken down into three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. A step toward becoming a certified chartered accountant is represented by each level.

ICAI CA result 2023: Steps to download

• You'll reach the site’s main page, scroll down to the “Results” option. • Go to the official website of the ICAI at www.icai.nic.in.

• Find the link for the CA Final and Intermediate results for the relevant examination on the result page. • To view the results, select the “Results” tab.

• Fill in your roll number, pin or registration number, and other information. • Press the CA Result link.

• The screen will display your ICAI CA Result. • Enter the “Submit” or “Check Result” button when you’re done.

• Print or save it for later.

ICAI CA result 2023: Scores