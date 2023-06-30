Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry 2023: Last date to apply today



The window for online applications was opened on June 10, 2023, and the last date was set to be June 30, 2023. The deadline for the long-term B.Tech degree course conducted by the Indian Navy for induction at its INA, Ezhimala, Kerala is today, 30 June 2023. The Indian Navy had sought online applications from unmarried male and female candidates to join under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for Executive and Technical branch.

Only the applicants who have shown up for the JEE main 2022 exam for B.E/B.Tech are eligible to apply. The requirement for the SSB will be given based on JEE All India Common Rank list given by NTA. The candidates can visit www.joinindiannavy.gov.in for additional information and eligibility requirements.

Indian Navy 2023: Requirements



Age limit: Candidates must have been born between January 2004 and July 2006. Details about the vacancies: This recruitment drive aims to fill 35 positions, of which 5 are in the Education Branch and 30 are in the Executive and Technical branches.

Education requirements: Candidates must have passed the 12th-grade exam with 70% in Physics, Chemistry, and Math and 50% in English, either in class 10 or class 12.

Indian Navy 2023: Training