Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry 2023: Last date to apply today

Applicants who are interested can apply online at the official website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
The deadline for the long-term B.Tech degree course conducted by the Indian Navy for induction at its INA, Ezhimala, Kerala is today, 30 June 2023. The Indian Navy had sought online applications from unmarried male and female candidates to join under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for Executive and Technical branch. 
The window for online applications was opened on June 10, 2023, and the last date was set to be June 30, 2023. 

Only the applicants who have shown up for the JEE main 2022 exam for B.E/B.Tech are eligible to apply. The requirement for the SSB will be given based on JEE All India Common Rank list given by NTA. The candidates can visit www.joinindiannavy.gov.in for additional information and eligibility requirements. 

Indian Navy 2023: Requirements

Details about the vacancies: This recruitment drive aims to fill 35 positions, of which 5 are in the Education Branch and 30 are in the Executive and Technical branches. 
Age limit: Candidates must have been born between January 2004 and July 2006. 

Education requirements: Candidates must have passed the 12th-grade exam with 70% in Physics, Chemistry, and Math and 50% in English, either in class 10 or class 12. 

Indian Navy 2023: Training

Chosen applicants will be enlisted as Cadets for the four years for B.Tech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval needs.
The Indian Navy will pay for the entire training, including books and other reading materials. Additionally, the cadets will receive appropriate clothing and messing.

Topics :Indian NavynavyEntrance Exams

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

