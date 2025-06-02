India’s active Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3,961, with 203 new infections and four deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's (MoHFW's) latest update on Monday at 8.00 am.

Kerala, currently the worst-hit state, accounts for 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), Gujarat (338), and West Bengal (331).

Other states with rising numbers include Karnataka (253), Tamil Nadu (189), Uttar Pradesh (157), and Rajasthan (69).

Covid-19 cases surge sharply

The spike has been sharp. From 257 active cases on May 22, the count jumped to 1,010 by May 26, and then more than tripled to 3,961 by Monday (June 2).

The four fatalities included one each from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The deceased from Delhi was identified as a "22-year-old female with old treated pulmonary Koch's/ post tuberculosis lung disease/ Bilateral lower respiratory tract infection." From Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old male with bronchial asthma and severe acute tubular injury and an incidental Covid positive status succumbed to the infection, according to MoHFW. In Maharashtra, a 44-year-old male suffered from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome with dilated aortic regurgitation and was Covid-19 positive. The details of the death in Kerala are still awaited.

Of the new cases, West Bengal reported 44 infections, followed by Delhi with 47, Kerala with 35, Maharashtra with 21, and Gujarat with 18 cases, the data showed. According to data, 370 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours. States ramp up preparedness To counter this surge, several states and UTs have come out with advisories asking both government and private hospitals to ensure preparedness in terms of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, and other drugs. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the genome sequencing of samples from the western and southern regions has indicated that the current rise is driven by subvariants of Omicron, which so far appear to be mild in nature.