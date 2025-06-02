Home / Health / 203 fresh cases take India's Covid tally past 3,900-mark; 4 deaths reported

203 fresh cases take India's Covid tally past 3,900-mark; 4 deaths reported

Kerala, currently the worst-hit state, accounts for 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), Gujarat (338), and West Bengal (331)

Covid, Covid in india, india coronavirus case
India's Covid-19 active caseload on Monday rose to 3,961. (File photo/PTI)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s active Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3,961, with 203 new infections and four deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's (MoHFW's) latest update on Monday at 8.00 am.
 
Kerala, currently the worst-hit state, accounts for 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), Gujarat (338), and West Bengal (331).
 
Other states with rising numbers include Karnataka (253), Tamil Nadu (189), Uttar Pradesh (157), and Rajasthan (69).

Covid-19 cases surge sharply

The spike has been sharp. From 257 active cases on May 22, the count jumped to 1,010 by May 26, and then more than tripled to 3,961 by Monday (June 2).

Covid-19 regional case updates

The four fatalities included one each from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The deceased from Delhi was identified as a “22-year-old female with old treated pulmonary Koch’s/ post tuberculosis lung disease/ Bilateral lower respiratory tract infection.”
 
From Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old male with bronchial asthma and severe acute tubular injury and an incidental Covid positive status succumbed to the infection, according to MoHFW.
  In Maharashtra, a 44-year-old male suffered from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome with dilated aortic regurgitation and was Covid-19 positive. The details of the death in Kerala are still awaited.
 
Of the new cases, West Bengal reported 44 infections, followed by Delhi with 47, Kerala with 35, Maharashtra with 21, and Gujarat with 18 cases, the data showed.
 
According to data, 370 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

States ramp up preparedness

To counter this surge, several states and UTs have come out with advisories asking both government and private hospitals to ensure preparedness in terms of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, and other drugs.
 
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the genome sequencing of samples from the western and southern regions has indicated that the current rise is driven by subvariants of Omicron, which so far appear to be mild in nature.

People urged to remain calm

Officials have urged the public not to panic, noting that most cases remain mild.
 
The four subvariants identified are LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, with the first three being more prevalent.
 
As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has listed the LF.7 and NB.1.8 Covid subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, one level below being designated as Variants of Concern or Interest.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infectious variants, viral season behind Covid surge, say experts

US FDA approves Moderna's new lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine 'mNexspike'

Hookah with friends, smoke breaks at work? Tobacco is silently wrecking you

World No Tobacco Day: Theme, significance, history & facts you need to know

CDSCO lists 17 drugs safe to flush to prevent harm from misuse at home

Topics :Coronavirus NewsHealth with BSBS Web ReportsCoronavirus Testshealth newsHealth Ministry

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story