Hookah with friends, smoke breaks at work? Tobacco is silently wrecking you

You may think it’s just a smoke break between meetings or a chilled hookah night with friends, but what if these casual habits are wrecking your sexual health and quietly chipping away at your ability to have kids someday? While most of us associate smoking with lung or heart issues, few realise how deeply it can impact something as personal and vital as sexual and reproductive health. So, if you are actively planning a family or just keeping your options open for the future, this is one health connection you can’t afford to ignore.

Does smoking really affect your fertility that much?

According to doctors, it affects you in more ways than you would expect. Whether it’s cigarettes, hookah, chewable tobacco, or even passive smoking, it all takes a toll

“Most people know that tobacco harms the heart and lungs, but few realise how deeply it affects their sexual and reproductive health,” said Dr Aruna Kalra, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

How does smoking harm women’s reproductive health?

According to Dr Parul Khanna, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF, “Smoking damages both the quality and quantity of a woman’s eggs. Women who smoke also face hormonal disruptions that can trigger irregular periods, ovulation issues, and even early menopause.”

“It also increases the risk of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, and complications during IVF ,” she warned. “Even foetal development can be compromised, leading to birth defects or premature birth.”

Dr Isha Wadhawan, Consultant at Fortis Faridabad, added, “Women who smoke are more likely to have painful periods, irregular bleeding, and hormonal imbalance, which can delay or prevent pregnancy altogether.” Dr Kalra said, “It disrupts the menstrual cycle and may damage the fallopian tubes, making conception harder.”

Does tobacco also impact sexual function, not just fertility?

According to Dr Kalra, “Tobacco reduces blood flow and damages hormones in both men and women, directly affecting libido, arousal. It lowers estrogen levels, which can reduce sexual desire and lead to vaginal dryness."

How does smoking affect men’s reproductive health?

“Smoking is one of the leading causes of erectile dysfunction,” said Dr Kalra. “Nicotine narrows the blood vessels, making it harder to achieve and maintain an erection.”

“It also harms sperm quality, reducing count, and motility, and increasing DNA damage,” added Dr Khanna. “This leads to lower fertility and increases the risk of miscarriage or birth defects if conception happens.”

Dr Wadhawan reiterated that even the most common lifestyle habits can have serious consequences, “Whether it’s hookah or cigarettes, tobacco significantly affects sperm count and motility. The good news? These effects are reversible if you quit in time.”

Why is hookah especially harmful to reproductive health?

According to doctors, hookah might be worse.

“One hookah session can equal dozens of cigarettes in toxic exposure,” said Dr Khanna. “Since hookah sessions are longer, the user often inhales more deeply and for a longer time.”

“Don’t fall for the myth that it’s safer just because it smells better or feels smoother. It still introduces carbon monoxide, nicotine, and heavy metals into your body,” she adds.

Is secondhand smoke also harmful to fertility?

“Even women who don’t smoke but are exposed to smoke at home or at work can face sexual and reproductive health problems,” warned Dr Kalra.

“Passive smoke can interfere with hormone levels, cause menstrual disruptions, and reduce fertility, just like active smoking,” confirmed Dr Khanna.

Are smoking’s effects on fertility reversible or permanent?

According to doctors, the impact of smoking on fertility is largely reversible if addressed early. Dr Wadhawan said, “Quitting tobacco can improve sperm and egg quality within months.”

“Sexual function improves, hormones rebalance, and the chances of conceiving go up,” echoes Dr Kalra. “It’s one of the best decisions you can make for your intimate and overall well-being.”

Dr Khanna advised, “If you’re planning a baby, both partners should quit smoking at least 5–6 months before trying to conceive. This gives the body time to recover and improves the success of both natural and assisted conception.”

What can you do to protect your reproductive health?

Quit now: Seek professional help like nicotine replacement, therapy, or support groups.

Seek professional help like nicotine replacement, therapy, or support groups. Create boundaries: Avoid smoke-heavy environments and educate partners or roommates.

Avoid smoke-heavy environments and educate partners or roommates. Prioritise your future: Whether or not you’re ready for kids today, protect your options tomorrow.

“Reproductive health isn’t just about having babies, it is about hormonal balance, energy, libido, and long-term well-being,” said Dr Kalra. “It’s time we started treating it like a priority.”

Smoking and hookah may seem like harmless social habits, especially in your 20s and 30s. But behind the smoke is a silent threat to your future health and fertility.