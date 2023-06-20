As holistic wellness takes centre stage, luxury retreats dial up the game

With the launch of luxury wellness retreat Ekaanta in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) in September 2022, Saumya Lohia Agarwal, a third-generation Lohia entrepreneur, has entered a space that is growing. Wellness of the mind and the body is a sphere India has long presented itself as an ambassador of.

A certain generation would remember the sonorous sound of the erstwhile LML scooter heralding the arrival of the rider. The Lohia family, which had tied up with Italian auto manufacturer Piaggio in the 1980s to make the Vespa in India (Bajaj Auto had introduced it in its first avatar in the 1960s), has now added peace, pause, mindfulness and awareness to its portfolio.