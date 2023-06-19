Link between retinal changes and Alzheimer's allows early tracking, therapy



Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects memory and cognitive function. Detecting the disease at an early stage is crucial for developing effective treatment. Researchers have long suspected that changes in the retina, located at the back of the eye, may occur simultaneously with brain changes in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. However, identifying these changes in living patients has proven challenging until now. Recent research conducted by Macquarie University has uncovered a potential breakthrough in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. The study, supported by a retina map developed by Macquarie University researchers, has identified protein markers in the eye that mirror changes in the brain, offering hope for early diagnosis and treatment of this debilitating condition.



The team's findings may lead to the development of a non-invasive eye test for early detection of Alzheimer's disease. Associate Professor Vivek Gupta, a visual neurobiologist who leads Macquarie's Vision Neurodegeneration research group, stated, "The accumulation of beta-amyloid and tau in the central nervous system might be a key initiating factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease." Led by Professor Stuart Graham, Head of Ophthalmology and Visual Science at Macquarie University, the research team explored the presence of two proteins, beta-amyloid and tau, which are known to accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. They discovered that these proteins can also be found in cellular tissue of the eye, often before symptoms of the disease manifest.



The study found that those with Alzheimer's had nine times the amount of beta-amyloid protein in their retinas compared to individuals without cognitive impairment. Even individuals with mild cognitive impairment showed approximately five times the rate of these markers compared to those without a diagnosis. In an international collaboration spanning seven years, researchers from 18 different institutions in Australia, Italy, and the United States analysed donor brain and retina tissue from 86 individuals. The team developed a holistic proteome map, which revealed protein changes at the molecular, cellular, and structural levels in both the eye and brain.