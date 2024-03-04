Ayush Min, ICMR launch trial to check drugs efficacy in treating anaemia

With an aim to back-up Ayush treatment with scientific and evidence-based research, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (Ayush) on Monday announced the launch of a placebo-controlled, double-blind trial of Ayush drugs to study their efficacy in treating anaemia among women, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The research will be based on understanding the safety and efficacy of Ayush drugs such as Punarnavadi Mandura and Drakshavaleha compared to iron folic acid in the treatment of moderate iron deficiency anaemia among non-pregnant women of reproductive age group,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The government has been working to make Ayush treatment more part of the mainstream. Recently, sensing the growing demand and popularity of Ayush treatments, the insurance regulator has asked general insurers to engage with the core group of experts for the insurance sector constituted by the Ministry of Ayush and develop the required modalities for providing Ayush coverage. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also asked companies to modify products that contain limitations for Ayush treatments and ensure compliance.

The two-year-long study will include 3,192 participants, tested across eight different sites. These are Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS) Wardha, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi, KEM Hospital Research Centre, National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) Belagavi and four All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at New Delhi, Bibinagar, Bhopal and Jodhpur.

Commenting on the background of the study, Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha said that we had conducted a few pilot projects recently, which showed that Punarnavadi Mandura and Drakshavaleha gave good results in controlling Anaemia.

“On the basis of those results, we have started work on two initiatives- one with the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) under Mission Utkarsh and the other with ICMR on testing Ayush drugs for anaemia treatment,” he added.

The research study will be undertaken by the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Ayush Ministry and the ICMR. “The study has already got the required ethics approval and drug standardisation,” Kotecha said.

Speaking on the expected outcome of the study, Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS said that the research will help in establishing equivalence for Ayurveda interventions, leading to the public having a wider choice of drugs for iron-deficiency anaemia.

The Ministry of Ayush also launched five AYUSH-ICMR Advanced Centre for Integrative Research across four AIIMS campuses, focusing on cancer, geriatric and gastrointestinal care.

These centres are being set up to develop integrative health research through integrating Ayush system with conventional biomedicine, and modern technology. “We aim to bring integrative health care to the people for improved patient outcomes through innovations related to diagnostics, preventive, health promotive as well as treatment methods,” Kotecha said.

Addressing the main objectives of integrated health research, Acharya said that such activities aim to promote and develop cooperation and collaboration on health research between Ayush Ministry and ICMR.

Mandaviya launches Indian public health standards for Ayush facilities

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched Indian Public Health Standards (IPSH) for Ayush healthcare facilities.

The IPSH for Ayush healthcare facilities aims to lay down uniform standards and quality infrastructure, human resource, and medicines.

The fundamental aim is to augment preventive, promotive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative services within the public health domain, emphasising uncompromising quality.

Speaking on the launch of IPSH for Ayush facilities, Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha said that this is the first time in 75 years of India’s independence that Ayush facilities will now have their own full-fledged public standard guidelines.

“By adopting these standards, states and union territories will be able to extend quality Ayush health care services to the deserving population,” he added.