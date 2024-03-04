Despite mental health benefits, over 50% women quit exercising: Study

Despite the clear connection between mental well-being and exercise, a study conducted by sportswear manufacturer ASICS found that over half of women globally are dropping out or stopping exercise completely, which is negatively impacting their state of mind.

This global study of 24,959 people was commissioned by ASICS and independently led by academics Dr Dee Dlugonski and Professor Brendon Stubbs to observe correlations between women's exercise levels and their mental well-being and better understand the gender exercise gap ahead of International Women's Day.

The study found that women reported that they were 52 per cent happier, 50 per cent more energised, 48 per cent more confident, 67 per cent less stressed and 80 per cent less frustrated when regularly exercising.

Time pressure leading cause of women discontinuing exercise

The study revealed that over half of women were even unhappy with their exercise levels. Some of the common challenges faced by women included time pressures (74 per cent), low self-confidence (35 per cent), intimidating environments (44 per cent), and feeling sporty enough (42 per cent).

In light of these findings, Tomoko Koda, the managing executive officer for ASICS stated that organisations were working to help women find ways around their schedules to bring more movement into their daily routines.

Koda said, "ASICS was founded on the belief that sport and exercise benefit the body and the mind. It's why we're called ASICS: 'Anima Sana in Corpore Sano' or 'Sound Mind in a Sound Body'. While our study found that many women are not happy with their exercise levels, it also uncovered the tremendous impact that individuals and grassroots organisations are having in helping women to move."

Household responsibility and societal pressure among major concerns

Almost two-thirds (61 per cent) of mothers cited motherhood as the primary reason they dropped out of doing regular exercise or sport altogether, showing the impact that caregiving responsibilities are having on women's activity levels. Focus group participants frequently described how societal expectations about gender roles, including that women should bear the majority of family caregiving and household responsibilities, played a major part in them stopping exercise.

Men's perception of challenges faced by women

Men's perceptions of the challenges women face were different to the reality. Only 34 per cent of men recognised lack of time as a barrier to exercise for women, despite three-quarters (74 per cent) of women citing the issue. Men also thought body insecurities were the leading problem, with 58 per cent of men reporting this as the main barrier, compared to 36 per cent of women.

Friends vital to maintaining motivation in exercise

More than a third of women say their friends are their most important exercise influencers, noting that they're more motivated to exercise by women like themselves, rather than celebrities.

The study lead, Dr Dee Dlugonski, assistant professor at Sports Medicine Research Institute, University of Kentucky explained, "Our study showed that the gender exercise gap is a complex challenge which did not develop overnight. Given it has no sole cause, it will not be solved with one single solution, but when asked what could help, women noted that making the movement more accessible, inclusive and recognised in all forms while challenging society's gendered expectations would support them in moving more."

"This includes making exercise centred around women and their needs. From providing childcare and catering for all activity levels to fitting around work, being fun, affordable, safe, welcoming and judgement-free," Dr Dlugonski added.

